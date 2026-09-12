USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

No. 14 USC will wrap up its non-conference schedule with a matchup against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

And the injury report for the Trojans is once again an intriguing storyline.

USC Trojans Developing Injury Updates

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It starts with sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart. USC coach Lincoln Riley provided an update on the 2025 Freshman All-American early in the week.

“Progressing. He's starting to be able to do a little bit more practice, which has been good,” Riley said. “Very close. May be able to play some this week. We'll kind of see how the week of practice goes. But he's back into practice and participating and and doing well. It'll be close for this week.“

The defensive line has proven to be a strength for the Trojans and the return of Stewart would provide a significant boost to a deep and talented room. Southern Cal will continue to be cautious with Stewart, who is working his way back from the same foot injury he suffered last fall camp, as Big Ten play starts next weekend.

Jide Abasiri has been an absolute force in the interior. He has mixed between playing tackle and end. Defensive linemen Alex VanSumeren starts alongside Abasiri, while Floyd Boucard and Tomuhini Topui have added depth.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Tucker Ashcraft is another player that could make his season debut. Ashcraft came over from Wisconsin via the portal. He is a massive tight end with three years of Big Ten experience.

Freshman Mark Bowman is the starting tight end and immediately drew praise from around college football for his blocking efforts. He got more involved in the pass game in week 1 against Fresno State. Walter Matthews, Carson Tabaracci and Nela Tupou have factored into the tight end rotation.

Riley stated on Thursday that receiver Terrell Anderson is “getting pretty close” and “may have a shot to play some.” The NC State transfer was the lone receiver the Trojans added via the portal. He got banged up in camp. Tanook Hines returned to action last week against Fresno State after missing the season opener.

The story of USC's receiver room has been the emergence of a group of freshmen. Trent Mosley has proven to be a star early, recording back-to-back 100-yard games to begin his career. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who recorded his first career 100-yard game against Fresno State, has started alongside Mosley for the first two games.

Tron Baker is another freshman who started in week 0. Corey Simms started in week 1. He and Zacharyus Williams have given quarterback Jayden Maiava another pair of reliable targets.

Depth Chart Changes

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Marquis Gallegos was added to the Trojans updated depth chart earlier this week and could make his season debut. He replaced Dee Reddick, who returned from injury himself last week.

It's a minor tweak, but defensive end Zuriah Fisher is listed as the backup to Kameryn Crawford now, while defensive ends Braylan Shelby and Jadyn Ramos are listed as the backups to freshman Luke Wafle. Shelby is another player that has not played yet this season.

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