How Corey Simms Uniquely Bolsters USC Trojans Receiver Room

Corey Simms arrived at USC last season as a highly touted four-star receiver from St. Louis.

After taking part in spring practice, he was expected to carve out a role in the offense as a true freshman. That never happened. Instead, Tanook Hines was the receiver who emerged in the 2025 class, despite not enrolling until the summer.

Corey Simms' Growth Behind the Scenes

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) poses with fans after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simms played just 22 offensive snaps last season, 11 of which came in the Alamo Bowl last season and the Trojans went heavy into high school recruiting, signing six receivers in their No. 1 recruiting class to help replace the void left by stars Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. They also brought in former NC State receiver Terrell Anderson via the transfer portal.

The thought of seven new players at their position would drive most guys away in this era of college football, where the transfer portal has become overly abused. It’s also the easy thing to do at the slightest bit of adversity.

No restrictions, no rules, just unregulated free agency.

But Simms isn’t most guys. Instead of complaining about his role last season, Simms found a spot where he could contribute and best serve his team. He saw action in all 13 games, playing on almost every special teams unit and made the most of opportunities. Something he has credited for his growth.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) carries teh ball against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back RJ Regan (20) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And instead of pouting about what USC brought in at his position, Simms put in the work in the offseason. This spring, in year two under receivers coach Dennis Simmons, it was apparent everything about Simms’ game had evolved. He grew more comfortable playing in the offense and had learned more of the nuances of playing the position. That momentum has carried into the fall.

He did his job well last season and earned himself a new one in 2026. Simms made his first career start on Friday night against Fresno State. He was able to celebrate it afterwards by bringing his little brother with him to the podium.

In two games, Simms has caught six passes for 87 yards. While the numbers are far from eye-popping, it’s part of a bigger picture.

Deep Wide Receiver Room

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simms is part of a loaded wide receiver room in Los Angeles and become another reliable pass-catcher for quarterback Jayden Maiava. And at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Simms is a big target for the Trojans signal-caller.

"It's amazing playing with a quarterback like Jayden Maiava," Simms said. "It's rare, it's really just a blessing in all aspects."

Freshman Trent Mosley has three touchdowns in two games and recorded back-to-back 100-yard receiving games. The local star has emerged as a star early Freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, another former Trinity League star, recorded his first 100-yard receiving day on Friday night against Fresno State.

Zacharyus Williams and freshman Tron Baker have had their bright moments through two games. Freshman Boobie Feaster can’t be forgotten. Hines returned to the lineup on Friday night. He played on a snap count but did catch a touchdown. And Anderson is expected to return sometime soon from an injury he suffered in fall camp. It's a competitive room and they are all feeding off each other.

"Practice is competition, competition, competition and that helps us so much," Simms said. "The competition, you want that because it's gonna build the best receiver.

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