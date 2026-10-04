In the first half of No. 18 USC Trojans’ Week 5 matchup against the Washington Huskies, it appeared as if the loss to Oregon weighed heavily on the team. On top of the piling injuries, the energy was low. Then in the second half, the Trojans’ pass rush started to come alive, and senior quarterback Jayden Maiava started to make plays – 21-of-34 for 245 yards (61.8 completion percentage), one touchdown, one interception, and a sack – leading to a 25-21 victory.

Here is how the Trojans’ signal caller recovered and battled Washington’s pass rush.

Overcoming a Slow Start

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a tale of two halves for senior quarterback Jayden Maiava. In the first half, the Huskies seemed to have rattled Maiava as he completed 12 of 18 passes (66.7 completion rate) for 143 yards and threw an uncharacteristic interception.

Then in the second half, Maiava seemed back to his normal self – poise in the pocket, extending plays with his legs and completing nine-of-17 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

“Yeah, just being able to trust and fall back on routine plays,” Maiava said about how he was able to overcome the rough start.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) scores a touchdown against Washington Huskies cornerback Dylan Robinson (6) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s worth noting how much of a hit Maiava’s pass-catching unit took heading into the game. Trent Mosely, Maiava’s go-to target, missed his third straight game. Fellow freshman Mark Bowman did not suit up, and Corey Simms, who stepped up while Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson were inactive, will miss the remainder of the season as well.

Freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt had a disappointing outing, but Hines stepped into the role he was projected to have before his injury. He finished as Maiava’s main target with five receptions for 51 yards and a score. Zacharyus Williams had himself a day with four receptions for 78 yards.

The rushing of King Miller – 18 carries for 81 yards – and Waymond Jordan – 11 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown – also helped take pressure off the senior back in the second half.

Carson Tabaracci’s Big Play

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Carson Tabaracci (84) carries the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of Maiava’s highlight plays of the game may have been an accident but he won’t admit it.

Facing first-and-14 at their own 41-yard line, the Washington defense invaded the backfield. Maiava rolled right and launched the ball downfield to Feaster. Unbeknownst to Maiava and Feaster, redshirt senior Carson Tabaracci was coming across the field to make a spectacular snag for a 29-yard pickup.

“For sure,” Maiava said when asked if the pass was intended for Tabaracci.

This throw from USC QB Jayden Maiava looks like someone... pic.twitter.com/NAYeakLBtw — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 4, 2026

Tabaracci finished the game with two receptions for 33 yards. In the tight end room, Tucker Ashcraft (nine yards) and Taniela Tupou each had one reception. Walter Matthews also saw some action but was primarily used as a blocker.

Now Maiava will look to put together a complete game on the road against Penn State (Oct. 10). His current away-game split is 20-of-32, 277 passing yards, 62.5 completion percentage, two touchdowns, and a sack.

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