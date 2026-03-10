USC's Jayden Maiava Reveals First Impression of Transfer Receiver Terrell Anderson

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is coming off a phenomenal first full season as the starting quarterback of USC, which featured him leading the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The Trojans finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 overall record, and as their attention now turns to the 2026 season in the midst of spring practice, USC looks to reach the College Football Playoff. USC is expected to face a difficult Big Ten schedule during the 2026 season, and top returners for the Trojans, looks to make a massive impact.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava is expected to play a major role in the effort to lead the Trojans to a spot in the CFP. Following Tuesday’s spring practice, Maiava spoke about the progress that USC has been making.

Goal For Spring Football:

“Honestly, just building this team, just getting everybody close enough as possible, and being able to look at the guy next to me, and I can say that he keeps me accountable, I keep him accountable. Just kind of that chemistry and that team bonding that each team out here is trying to do is just to continue climbing and getting better every day,” said Maiava.

Terrell Anderson’s Performance:

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“Terrell, specifically, has done such a great job. He looks super smooth out there, electric, a guy that wants to get open and wants to get the ball. You've got to appreciate guys like that, so being able to have him out there. I was super blessed,” said Maiava.

Difference of Spring Practice This Year:

“We got a great group of guys out there. Great group returning from last year. We got a couple of transfers and older guys. Especially for this freshman, talented group, which is a good combination of guys wanting to work and get better,” said Maiava.

Gary Patterson’s Impact On USC’s Defense:

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“It’s a different feel every single day, honestly. They’re doing a great job on their side of the ball, giving us great looks. Coach Gary Patterson got the guys dialed in for sure. I’m happy in the direction we’re going on that side of the ball. Obviously, offensively, we just got to be able to minimize all the mistakes and just make winning plays,” said Maiava.

Running Game Success:

“Being able to reflect on our past and the history of running the ball, whether it, we got to get better or not, I think the emphasis is just getting one percent better every single day, whether that be passing game or running game,” said Maiava.

On Which Players Have Impressed During Spring Practice:

“Honestly, all of them are doing such a great job, I can’t imagine the plate that they got right now, everything that the school LA playbook. I think just with that, they’re doing such a great job. They’re making big plays out here and super blessed to go out here each and every day to go work with them,” said Maiava.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!