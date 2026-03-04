USC Fans Will Love This Early Playoff Prediction for the Trojans

Despite being one of the most storied programs in college football, the USC Trojans have yet to reach the College Football Playoff.

That missing milestone has left Trojan fans frustrated and raised questions surrounding the future of coach Lincoln Riley at USC. However, brighter days and a return to the championship glory that Trojan fans experienced in the early 2000s may be on the horizon in 2026.

According to CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford's recent college football bowl projections, the Trojans are projected to be the No. 11 seed in the bracket, facing the Georgia Bulldogs in a first-round playoff matchup in Athens, Georgia.

If USC were to upset Georgia, it would set up a rematch against the No. 3 seed Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl, in Crawford's projections. USC is scheduled to play Indiana on the road during the regular season on Nov. 14.

Jayden Maiava Holds Keys to Trojans' CFP Appearance

Despite being expected to face a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule, there are many reasons for Trojan fans and the pundits to believe that USC will be a playoff team in 2026. One of them is the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, but the return of a top leader may hold the keys to a USC playoff appearance.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava returns to the Trojans with much to prove after an impressive first full season as a starter. Last season with USC, Maiava guided the Trojans to a 9-4 overall record, including an undefeated finish in home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Maiava finished the season leading the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Entering the 2026 season, Maiava has the potential to be the Big Ten’s leading passer, and guiding the Trojans to the CFP could make the USC quarterback a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

How Maiava performs in the Trojans' top games is one of the biggest keys to USC reaching its championship goals. USC’s results in their top conference matchups against the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, and UCLA Bruins will play a pivotal role in the Trojans reaching the CFP.

What USC Fans Expectaions Be If Trojans CFP Wish Comes True

Depending on the result in USC's projected first-round playoff matchup against Georgia, it's safe to say that all Trojan fans will be satisfied by an appearance in the CFP. How USC performs in their projected playoff matchup is a different question.

If USC loses a hard-fought game to Georgia, fans will be disappointed, but at the same time, be satisfied that the Trojans broke through and reached the CFP in Riley’s fifth season. An upset win over Georgia and a potential playoff run would exceed fans' expectations for the 2026 season, proving that the patience that Riley has promised USC’s fanbase was worth the wait.