3 Intriguing USC Trojans Quotes from Big Ten Media Days

The USC Trojans took the stage at 2026 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Illinois. Here are the some of the most interesting quotes given by Trojans players and coaches.

Did Lincoln Riley Blame Notre Dame For Rivalry Game Ending?

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC coach Lincoln Riley took the podium on Tuesday. One of the questions he was asked was one that has been getting asked for months. Is USC any closer to getting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back on their schedule?

“We want to play the game. I want to play the game. We would be playing the game had some things come true that were said,” Riley said. “We want it to happen. I know our fanbase wants it to happen. College football wants it to happen. Hopefully I’m up here next year talking about that game here on the future schedule. We’ll keep making progress.”

Without Riley going into detail, the phrasing of this statement makes things seem as if one of the sides stood on what they said, the game would be happening. Is this a shot at Notre Dame? What is true is that the two sides could not come to an agreement and for at least 2026, they will not be playing one another.

USC and Notre Dame have a historic rivalry dating back to 1926. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 51-37-5 and have won the past three meetings.

Coaches Unanimously in Favor of Playoff Expansion

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley also addressed the potential expanding of the College Football. From 2014-2023, the playoff was four teams. In 2024, this number bumped up to 12 teams. Now, it looks like it could be getting even larger, 24 teams.

“When you get a room of 50 coaches or whatever we have in this conference together, it’s hard to get everybody to be unanimous on something,” Riley said. “This is something where our room has been unanimous.”

The playoff going from 4 teams to potentially 24 teams in a matter of just a few years would no doubt cause some mixed emotions across college football. For Riley, it would give his USC team a better chance to finally make it in, something they have yet to do since the playoff was introduced win 2014.

For coaches in general, it is not surprising to see them want expansion. Making the playoff is a box many programs would like to check off. This could result to better job security for coaches if they can get their team to the playoff.

Jayden Maiava Praises USC GM Chad Bowden

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava was one of the USC players at media days. He had high praise for Trojans general manager Chad Bowden.

“Words couldn't describe how much I love that guy and what he's done for the program and everything he’s done for the people around him," Maiava said. "The people he's affected and influenced in a positive way.”

Jayden Maiava had some lofty admiration for USC general manager Chad Bowden.



“Words couldn't describe how much I love that guy and what he's done for the program and everything he’s done for the people around him. The people he's affected and influenced in a positive way.” — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) July 28, 2026

Bowden was hired as the USC general manager in January of 2025. The first recruiting class for Bowden at USC in 2026 was the No. 1 ranked class in the country.

As for Maiava, he'll be entering his third season at USC and his second full year as a starter. In 2025, he started all 13 games for the Trojans, throwing for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.