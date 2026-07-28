Lincoln Riley Doesn't Hold Back on Notre Dame Rivalry at Big Ten Media Days

2026 Big Ten Media Days officially got underway in Chicago on Tuesday, and the USC Trojans were one of six teams to be featured to open the event. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, who is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles, took to the podium to discuss the team’s expectations and also spoke about the current pause in their iconic rivalry series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The rivalry between the Trojans and Fighting Irish is currently on hold after the two schools failed to reach an agreement to extend the series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. It’s a rivalry game that has provided college football fans with many iconic moments over the years and has been cherished by many.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the series currently on hold, Riley didn’t hold back his thoughts on the rivalry series with the Fighting Irish.

What Lincoln Riley Said About Notre Dame Rivalry Pause

“We want to play the game. I want to play the game," said Riley. "We would be playing the game if some things came true that were said."

"Obviously we want it to happen. I know our fan base wants it to happen. College football wants it to happen. Hopefully I'm up here next year talking about that game here on the future schedule. We'll keep making progress and let you know if we have any more updates," Riley continued.

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Riley has made his displeasure known since the series has been placed on hold, even going so far as to blame Notre Dame for the rivalry’s breakup, which, of course, has led to a war of words between the Trojans and Fighting Irish fan bases.

The new College Football Playoff rule, which automatically guarantees the Fighting Irish a spot in the playoff as long as they are ranked inside the top 12, was reportedly one of the many tipping points of the rivalry not being renewed.

Riley has also claimed that the Fighting Irish failed to live up to their “anytime, anywhere” motto when scheduling the extension of the rivalry series.

How USC Has Fared Against Notre Dame During Riley's Tenure

Even with the rivalry on hold, the Fighting Irish currently own the bragging rights, as Riley is 1-3 against Notre Dame in his tenure with the Trojans. The Fighting Irish have won three games against USC, with the Trojans' last win coming in 2022.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest loss came last season in South Bend when former Notre Dame running back and No. 3 overall draft selection Jeremiyah Love ran all over the Trojans' defense, leading the Fighting Irish to a 34-24 win on Oct. 18, 2025.

It was one of the Trojans' three regular-season losses on the road last season, with the other two coming against the Illinois Fighting Illini and Oregon Ducks. Both games featured USC giving up 30-plus points.

In the absence of the rivalry game against the Fighting Irish this season, the Trojans had to replace it with a non-conference game against the San Jose State Spartans. The Trojans will open the 2026 season against the Spartans on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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