USC Trojans Wide Receiver Making Strong First Impression

The USC Trojans' spring ball has allowed the team to play all together for the first time since the 2026 recruiting class had officially signed. Through just a few days of practice this past week, certain players are emerging as strong contenders for a fall starting role.

The top-ranked 2026 recruiting class have taken form in Los Angeles, and wide receive Trent Mosley is one incoming freshman already making an impact.

USC's Trent Mosley Already Turning Heads

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

One of coach Lincoln Riley's biggest needs this offseason was finding wide receivers to fill the talent that former trojans Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane did. However, adding an experienced transfer in NC State transfer Terrell Anderson sets him up as a prime starting candidate this fall. Next to Anderson are the freshmen, who have made waves since starting spring ball.

Mosley, a Santa Margarita High School product, finished his final high school season with a CIF Open Section Championship led by former Trojan and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. Mosley's championship performance impressed coach Lincoln Riley last fall, and Riley noted that his talent stood out instantly.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He was somebody we targeted very early on. Just thought (he) was super, super impressive and it was important. We thought he was one of the best receivers in the country and he's proven that," Riley said after practice in December. "Obviously came back off injury this year and had a really, really good close to his season, then winning the state title obviously he just played out of his mind."

While Mosley is in constant competition for a starting role on the field this season, he has the potential to cement a spot if he can prove his chemistry is undeniable with quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Trent Mosley, Jayden Maiava Connection Could Be Unmatched

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What made Riley's offense, specifically pass offense, such a force was the connection Maiava had with both Lemon and Lane.

Maiava's return ignites a new energy within the USC offense, allowing the 6-4 quarterback an easy transition into his second year as the Trojans starting quarterback. However, he faces the challenge of adjusting to new passing targets at tight end and wide receiver.

USC welcomes five-star tight end Mark Bowman to the roster, a proven tight end who brings the size and power to make an instant impact both receiving and blocking to extend plays. Although, if Riley wishes to run the two-tight end package again, another key tight alongside Bowman will be critical.

The fairly wide open position battle remains the wide receiver room. With wide receiver Tanook Hines returning and Anderson among top contenders, spring ball allows for other players to showcase their talent and battle for starting roles early. If Mosley keeps performing at this level, he’ll be on track for starting reps in the fall.

Next to Mosley in the 2026 class are wide receivers Ethan "Boobie" Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt who could also be in contention for starting roles. USC’s spring ball has been a testament to the Trojans’ tireless offseason recruiting and transfer work, setting the program up for a successful year.