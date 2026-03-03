USC Reveals Jersey Numbers For Incoming Recruiting Class

The USC Trojans are bringing in the top ranked recruiting class for 2026. The jersey numbers and measurements for each of these recruits that are early enrollees were revealed on the Trojans team site.

USC Trojans' Recruits Jersey Have Numbers Revealed

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the country per 247Sports with their 35 commits. Here are the jersey numbers and measurements for their five highest rated incoming recruits.

No. 17: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Wide Receiver, 6-2, 195 pounds

No. 19: Mark Bowman, Tight End, 6-4, 235 pounds

No. 45: Jaimeon Winfield, Defensive Tackle, 6-3, 325 pounds

No. 71: Keenyi Pepe, Offensive Tackle, 6-7 330 pounds

No. 94: Luke Wafle, Defensive End, 6-6, 265 pounds



Jersey numbers and measurements for early enrollees for USC's #1 recruiting class ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/DhQRfKwBhv — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) March 2, 2026

Luke Wafle

Luke Wafle is a 6-6, 265 pound defensive end out of Princeton, New Jersey. He was rated as a five-star recruit and ranked the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 7 overall player in his class. As a senior for Hun School, Wafle recorded 99 total tackles, 37.0 tackles for loss, and 23.0 sacks in 12 games played.

If his skillset translates to the next level, he could be a dominant presence on the USC defense with his ability to get after the quarterback.

Keenyi Pepe

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keenyi Pepe is the highest rated recruit in the 2026 class for the Trojans. He is a 6-7, 330 pound offensive tackle out of Bradenton, Florida that was rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 player overall in his class.

Pepe has all the makings to be a big-time force in the trenches for USC coach Lincoln Riley and his offense.

Jaimeon Winfield

Jaimeon Winfield is a 6-3, 325 pound defensive lineman out of Richardson, Texas. He was rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in his class. As a senior in high school, Winfield totaled 17 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks.

He’s a player that shows the signs of being able to be elite at stopping the run for the Trojans defense.

Mark Bowman

Mark Bowman is a 6-4, 235 pound tight end out of Santa Ana, California. He was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 tight end in his class. In his senior season for Mater Dei in 2025-26, he had 31 receptions for 370 yards and two receiving touchdowns. This was a tick down from his receiving production as a junior in 2024-25, when he had 427 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Bowman’s combination of being able to block and catch passes make him an elite tight end prospect.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is a 6-2, 195 pound wide receiver out of Santa Ana, California. He was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 6 wideout in his class. For Mater Dei as a senior in 2025-26, he had 42 receptions for 693 yards and eight touchdowns.

USC freshmen receivers have shown an ability to contribute immediately under Riley such as wide receiver Tanook Hines last season. Can Dixon-Wyatt do the same?