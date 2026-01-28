USC's Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Doesn't Hold Back On Recruiting Rankings

USC Trojans wide receiver signee Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was named a top 10 wide receiver in the final 2026 Rivals300 rankings. While being the No. 5 wide receiver shows his potential with the Trojans, Dixon-Wyatt sent out a message expressing his disagreement with the ranking.

Dixon-Wyatt responded with a simple “lol,” but the message indicates he believes he should be higher than No. 5.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It is also notable that two of the four recruits ahead of him are Ohio State recruits, Chris Henry Jr. and Jerquaden Guilford. Dixon-Wyatt was committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes before flipping during the Early Signing Period.

Final Top 10 2026 Wide Receiver Rankings

Jalen Lott, Oregon Jerquaden Guilford, Ohio State Corey Barber, LSU Chris Henry Jr., Ohio State Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, USC Somourian Wingo, Miami Tristen Keys, Tennessee Naeem Burroughs, Clemson Messiah Hampton, Oregon Jase Mathews, Ole Miss

Despite Dixon-Wyatt's commitment to Ohio State, the USC Trojans continued recruiting the elite receiver. Between staff changes at Ohio State and the help of other USC signees, Dixon-Wyatt flipped his commitment in December.

Given Dixon-Wyatt’s response, USC’s incoming freshman has a chip on his shoulder. Not only can he prove that he should have been ranked higher, but Dixon-Wyatt can also show the Buckeyes what they are missing since his flip.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another interesting note from Rivals’ top 10 wide receivers is that four-star USC signee Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is absent from the list. His final ranking is No. 11, and could also be deemed a snub. Both Feaster and Dixon-Wyatt could enter their true freshman season with the idea that they should be ranked higher, prepared to prove people wrong.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt to Become Immediate Role Player

No matter Dixon-Wyatt's final ranking, the Trojans are gaining an elite wide receiver with high potential.

USC lost its top two wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, as they declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. While USC will have rising sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines and signed Terrell Anderson through the transfer portal, Dixon-Wyatt could earn playing time as a true freshman.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dixon-Wyatt is an explosive athlete who can play both inside and outside. With his talent, it is hard to imagine he does not see the field quickly with the Trojans. With quarterback Jayden Maiava returning, the Trojans will have a veteran passer, and once he develops chemistry with Dixon-Wyatt, USC’s offense will be hard to stop.

The Big Ten conference released its 2026 schedule, and the USC Trojans will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 31. While this is already a big game for the Trojans as they seek a College Football Playoff appearance, it will also be a big game for Dixon-Wyatt.

By the end of October, Dixon-Wyatt could be well prepared to face the team he was originally committed to and show that he made the right decision in flipping his commitment.

USC Trojans Build Talented Offense

Losing Lemon and Lane is tough for the Trojans’ offense, but USC’s incoming freshmen are filled with elite players. According to Rivals, USC holds the No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Between the new additions and the returning players, USC coach Lincoln Riley can field a talented offense in the fall.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In addition to Dixon-Wyatt and Feaster from the 2026 class, the Trojans signed tight end Mark Bowman, the No. 2 tight end in the Rivals final rankings. With USC tight ends Lake McRee off to the NFL and Walker Lyons departing through the portal, Bowman has a path to earn playing time quickly.

USC ran the ball well throughout 2025, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The Trojans signed four-star running back recruits Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston. USC faced several injuries in 2025 and saw how important it is to have talented depth. If Redaux or Alston’s name is called, both can step in and be playmakers.

