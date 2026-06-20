USC Trojans Receivers in NFL Navigating Injury, New Team, and Rookie Seasons

The USC Trojans have had success developing wide receivers that have gone on to produce in the NFL, and some of the league's biggest stars at the position included former USC Trojans like Amon-Ra St. Brown with the Detroit Lions or Drake London with the Atlanta Falcons. This upcoming season will also feature two USC rookies with Philadelphia Eagles receiver Makai Lemon and Baltimore Ravens receiver Ja'Kobi Lane.

So, what's the latest on USC's wide receivers in the NFL?

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) celebrates with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) after catching a 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Drake London Dealing With Minor Injury

Falcons star Drake London missed Atlanta's practice on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury, but coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that the team is being "ultra cautious." The Falcons receiver missed five games in 2025 with a knee injury, but this latest injury news appears to be more minor.

London signed a four-year extension worth $141 million to stay in Atlanta in June, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Coming out of USC, London was picked by the Falcons with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it's safe to say that the former Trojans star was worth the high pick.

London has established himself as one of the more versatile wide receivers in the league, and his 6-4 frame only adds to his ability to make contested catches. London played 12 games in 2025, catching 68 passes for 919 yards and 7 touchdowns. In his last full NFL season, London caught 100 passes for 1,271 yards and 9 touchdowns with the Falcons.

He proved his production at USC, leading the Pac-12 with 88 catches and 1,084 yards in 2021 before declaring for the draft as a junior.

Can Amon-Ra St. Brown Continue Impressive Streaks?

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before practice during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is entering his sixth season in the NFL, and he is coming off his third straight year of earning All-Pro. Can the former USC star keep the streak alive and make it four consecutive seasons? He has also crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in four straight seasons.

St. Brown was a First-Team All Pro receiver in 2023 and 2024, and he was named to the second team in 2025, leading the NFL in first down receptions twice over that span. As one of the clear leaders of the Lions offense, St. Brown is expected to have another productive season with a high volume of targets from Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.

Michael Pittman Jr. on the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts as Pittman moves on from the franchise that selected him out of USC in the 2020 NFL Draft.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) and DK Metcalf (4) participate in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittman played four years with the Trojans, and his final season was by far his most productive, leading the Pac-12 with 101 receptions and 1,275. In six seasons with Indianapolis, Pittman averaged 87 receptions, 940 yards, and four touchdowns over a typical 17-game span. His availability also became one of his biggest strengths, but the Colts traded Pittman to Pittsburgh in a salary cap-saving move.

In Pittsburgh, Pittman will be paired with DK Metcalf at receiver, and Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning for the 2026 receiver. The former Trojans star

Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane Rookie Updates

Former USC receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane were taken by the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lemon was a first-round pick and is entering a Philadelphia offense that is replacing star receiver AJ Brown. However, Trojans have recently witnessed Lemon win the Biletnikoff Award as the most outstanding receiver in college football thanks in part to his route running, strong hands, ball skills, and overall feel for the position.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Lemon won't be tasked as Brown's direct replacement, he likely makes an early impact alongside Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, a fellow Biletnikoff Award winner.

On the other hand, Ja'Kobi Lane is unlikely to begin his rookie year as a starter in Baltimore's offense. The talented former Trojan is competing with fellow rookie receiver Elijah Sarratt as both work to carve out a spot in the Ravens' rotation. Sarratt broke out as a sure-handed target during Indiana's national championship run meanwhile Lane turned heads with his red zone production with the Trojans.

Baltimore coach Jesse Minter spoke about Lane and Sarratt earning more playing time with other injuries in the receiver room.

"I do think there'll be major opportunities for at least one of them, you know, when you look at the number of guys we have," Minter said.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota's Quarterback Questions

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs after the catch against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison is entering his fourth season in the NFL and he has yet to experience much consistency at the quarterback position. Addison started his career with Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins before Sam Darnold took over the job in 2024, followed by a mixture of J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer in 2025.

Addison has proven to be a valuable option for Minnesota alongside star receiver Justin Jefferson after Addison himself was the No. 1 target in his college days. He was an All-American at Pitt before transferring to USC to play with Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams.

At USC, Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns before becoming the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to Minnesota.

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