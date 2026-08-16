Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane Share Moment That Trojan Fans Will Love

Following an NFL preseason game on Saturday, which featured the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-7, former USC star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane shared a moment after the game that will surely make Trojan fans tear up.

After the game, the two wide receivers caught up and even shared some laughs. Here's a look at the moment they shared below:

You absolutely love to see this.



Former USC Trojans Makai Lemon (Eagles) and JaKobi Lane (Ravens) meet up after the game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/aw3jKALuzy — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) August 16, 2026

Following impressive careers with the Trojans, both Lemon and Lane have the potential to be talented wide receivers in the NFL.

While Lemon didn’t see game action in the preseason game for the Eagles, as he's currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Lane did, finishing with three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Lemon with the No. 20 overall pick. The Ravens selected Lane at No. 80 overall in the third round of the draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane Formed Dominating Duo With USC Trojans

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their time playing together with the USC Trojans, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane formed one of the most dominant wide receiver duos in college football and helped make coach Lincoln Riley’s offense among the best in the country.

That dominance was on full display last season, a year in which the Trojans fell just short of reaching the College Football Playoff at 9-3 overall. Last season with the Trojans, Lemon and Lane were the top receiving leaders for USC’s offense, recording a combined 1,901 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lane was a key leader for the Trojans' offense throughout last season, it was Lemon who earned the accolades. Lemon finished the 2025 season as a Unanimous All-American and the winner of the Biletnikoff Award, the first Trojan to win the honor since wide receiver Marqise Lee in 2012.

Lemon recorded a total of 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Trojans, which was second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. In his sophomore season with the Buckeyes, he recorded 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.

USC Trojans Wide Receivers That Have Had Success In NFL

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, August 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have a proud history of developing wide receivers into future NFL talent, even before Riley became USC's coach in 2022. Lemon and Lane look to become the next former Trojan wide receivers to find success in the NFL.

Former Trojan wide receivers who have gone on to succeed in the NFL include Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), Drake London (Atlanta Falcons), and Michael Pittman Jr. (Indianapolis Colts). Lemon himself has even modeled his game after St. Brown.

In his rookie season with an Eagles team looking to get back to the mountain top of the NFC, Lemon will bring these qualities from the Trojans to Philadelphia's offense. As for Lane, he'll look to become a reliable wide receiver for a high-powered Ravens offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

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