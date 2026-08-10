Good and Bad News Out of NFL Training Camp for Ja'Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon

NFL training camp is fully underway with teams across the league getting ready for preseason action this upcoming week. Here were some of the biggest stories involving USC Trojans players this weekend.

Ja’Kobi Lane Turning Heads at Ravens Camp

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is making a name for himself at training camp. Earlier in the week, Lane made an incredible one-handed catch on a 20-yard pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The 6-4 Lane has also been catching passes from Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, as the team posted a video on X of the two connecting. Lane’s performance at training camp has been standing out. ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley even said that he’s never seen a rookie training camp like Lane’s.

“In 27 years of covering the Ravens, I’m not quite sure I’ve seen a rookie have a training camp quite like wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane,” Hensley posted on his X account. “Every day, Lane produces a highlight-making catch. And today, he has Derrick Henry leaping in the air in celebration.”

In 27 years of covering the Ravens, I’m not sure I’ve seen a rookie have a training camp quite like wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.



Every day, Lane produces a highlight-making catch. And today, he has Derrick Henry leaping in the air in celebration. pic.twitter.com/o86oFdqfmj — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 8, 2026

Lane played for USC for three seasons from 2023-2025. In 30 games played, he hauled in 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. After the regular season came to a close, he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Lane was selected in the third round with the 80th overall pick by Baltimore.

He is making a case for being one of the biggest sleeper picks in the draft.

Makai Lemon Battling Hamstring Injury

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) looks on during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other USC Trojan wide receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft was Makai Lemon. Lemon was selected No. 20 overall in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles. When Lemon has been healthy this training camp, he has impressed those around him.

However, a recent issue has been his health. Lemon has missed the past four practices with a hamstring injury, per NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Reuben Frank. Lemon missed OTA’s earlier this offseason with a hamstring injury and is now missing key training camp practices with another hamstring injury.

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion said to reporters this week that even though Lemon hasn’t been able to play on the field, he has still been engaged and “attacking” his rehab.

The 5-11 Lemon played for USC from 2023-2025. In 33 games played, he hauled in 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had a breakout season in 2025 with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner for being the most outstanding wide receiver in all of college football.

Lemon became the first USC wide receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award since Marqise Lee won the award back in 2012. Lee had 118 receptions for 1,721 yards and 14 touchdowns that season. He ended up being selected No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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