Good and Bad News Out of NFL Training Camp for Ja'Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon
In this story:
NFL training camp is fully underway with teams across the league getting ready for preseason action this upcoming week. Here were some of the biggest stories involving USC Trojans players this weekend.
Ja’Kobi Lane Turning Heads at Ravens Camp
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is making a name for himself at training camp. Earlier in the week, Lane made an incredible one-handed catch on a 20-yard pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The 6-4 Lane has also been catching passes from Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, as the team posted a video on X of the two connecting. Lane’s performance at training camp has been standing out. ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley even said that he’s never seen a rookie training camp like Lane’s.
“In 27 years of covering the Ravens, I’m not quite sure I’ve seen a rookie have a training camp quite like wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane,” Hensley posted on his X account. “Every day, Lane produces a highlight-making catch. And today, he has Derrick Henry leaping in the air in celebration.”
Lane played for USC for three seasons from 2023-2025. In 30 games played, he hauled in 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. After the regular season came to a close, he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Lane was selected in the third round with the 80th overall pick by Baltimore.
He is making a case for being one of the biggest sleeper picks in the draft.
Makai Lemon Battling Hamstring Injury
The other USC Trojan wide receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft was Makai Lemon. Lemon was selected No. 20 overall in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles. When Lemon has been healthy this training camp, he has impressed those around him.
However, a recent issue has been his health. Lemon has missed the past four practices with a hamstring injury, per NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Reuben Frank. Lemon missed OTA’s earlier this offseason with a hamstring injury and is now missing key training camp practices with another hamstring injury.
Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion said to reporters this week that even though Lemon hasn’t been able to play on the field, he has still been engaged and “attacking” his rehab.
The 5-11 Lemon played for USC from 2023-2025. In 33 games played, he hauled in 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had a breakout season in 2025 with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner for being the most outstanding wide receiver in all of college football.
Lemon became the first USC wide receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award since Marqise Lee won the award back in 2012. Lee had 118 receptions for 1,721 yards and 14 touchdowns that season. He ended up being selected No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1