The Legacy Trojans Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane Leaves At USC

After being selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, former USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane leaves USC with the hope of finding similar success in the NFL.

With Lane’s professional career set to begin, there is one question about his Trojan career. What legacy did Ja’Kobi Lane leave at USC?

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Top-Tier Performer

One of the biggest things that Lane showed at USC was his ability to consistently produce and, on the biggest stages, bring his best.

Throughout his career, Lane used his speed and length to his advantage to become a very consistent target for the Trojans' quarterbacks. In his time at USC, Lane recorded 99 receptions for 1,363 yards, 18 touchdowns, and an average of 13.8 yards per reception.

Standing at 6-4, Lane had great speed, but his larger frame allowed him to become a great red zone target when the coverage tightened up. Finding players who can make plays in the red zone is critical, and with a player like Lane, his speed makes that size even more dangerous.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown as he is defended by Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. (12) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Lane’s production, he found ways to become a great option in some of USC’s biggest games. One of Lane’s best performances came at the end of the 2024 season in the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M, where he was one of the best players on the field all game long.

In that game, Lane totaled seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. All night long, it seemed like there was nothing that Texas A&M could do to stop Lane from creating big plays all over the field.

Lane also showed up in many cases during the 2025 season, which included great performances against Oregon and Notre Dame that showed that even against the top competition, he can perform and produce.

As Lane leaves the Trojans to translate his game to the NFL level, his consistency and ability to perform in the most important games are things that USC fans will remember and that could help him to find success in his professional journey.

October 4, 2012; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs back a punt while pursued by Utah Utes linebacker Trevor Reilly (9) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Southern California defeated Utah 38-28. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images | Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

Adding To The USC Wide Receiver Tradition

With Lane’s career numbers, his legacy is not just about how it compares to other receivers across the country currently. It is about the fact that he has the opportunity to join other Trojan receivers with his NFL career on the horizon.

Over the course of NFL history, USC has had many great receivers, including the likes of Keyshawn Johnson, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jordan Addison, Michael Pittman Jr., and Robert Woods.

This year, the Trojans had Lane and fellow wide receiver Makai Lemon selected in the NFL Draft, which has helped to continue USC’s storied history of developing receivers who find successful careers in the NFL.

Lane’s speed and larger frame at 6-4 allow him to find great success as an NFL receiver and could help him to be another Trojan receiver who asserts himself to have a long career in the NFL.

With his consistent performance in critical situations and the lineage of great receivers that he follows, Lane’s legacy at USC could fall right in line with the rest and help to continue the pipeline of receivers that find high-level NFL success out of USC.

As he begins his NFL career with the Ravens, the skill set he developed with the Trojans should help him to establish himself in the NFL as a consistent force on the outside as one of the better receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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