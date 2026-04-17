USC Trojans Recruiting Class Ranking Boosted by Mekai Brown

USC’s recruiting success continued on Friday as four-star Edge rusher Mekai Brown from Greenwich Country Day in Connecticut committed to the Trojans over Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

The addition of Brown is another massive pickup for coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans, especially with USC landing him over two top rivals, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-6 edge rusher is ranked as the No. 6 overall player at his position and the No. 54 nationally in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Brown is the 11th commit to the Trojans 2027 recruiting class that’s on track to be one of the best in the country.

USC's Recruiting Class Ranking

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Coach Riley and the Trojans are looking to build off of adding the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. So far, the Trojans are on the right track. Following Brown’s commitment to the Trojans, USC improved to No. 4, per On3’s 2027 Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings.

The Trojans overtook Ohio State for the No. 4 spot in the 2027 recruiting rankings and are now the highest-ranked Big Ten team. The Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1), Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 2), and Oklahoma Sooners (No. 3) are all the three teams ahead of USC in the 2027 recruiting class rankings, per On3.

With defense, especially the Trojans' pass rush, a crucial target in recruiting, the commitment of Brown helps USC’s defense improve, as they look to continue to improve their defensive performance to compete for championships.

USC's 2027 Recruiting Class Defensive Commits

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In addition to Brown, USC has added several defensive commits to its 2027 recruiting class that look to become future stars on defense under the Trojans new defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson.

Four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington highlight what’s already a talented recruiting class for the Trojans. Lang, a product of local Mater Dei High School, is a player to watch for the Trojans secondary in the future, as he is rated as the No. 7 overall cornerback in the country and the No. 53 player nationally, per 247Sports.

Lang committed to USC over Oregon on March 25, giving Riley another major recruiting win over coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks. Cathedral Catholic ATH Honor Fa’alave Johnson from San Diego is likely to play defense alongside Brown when he arrives at USC in 2027.

Fa’alave Johnson, like Lang, also committed to USC over Oregon, as his recruiting announcement included him faking out fans by throwing away a Ducks hat. Fa’alave Johnson is rated the No. 22 overall player nationally, per 247Sports.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

In four seasons under Riley, defense has always been a struggle for the Trojans, holding the team back from competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, as USC has come up short on two occasions.

Last season, USC allowed 30-plus points in all four of its losses. The addition of talented recruits, including Brown, looks to get the Trojans' defense back on track.

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