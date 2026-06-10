USC Trojans Commits Rise in Updated Recruiting Rankings

Greenwich County Day (Conn.) edge and USC commit Mekai Brown earned five-star status in 247Sports latest recruiting rankings for the 2027 class that were released on Wednesday.

Brown had already been labeled as a five-star according to Rivals, but the talented pass rusher now checks in as the No. 24 overall prospect, No. 6 edge and No. 1 player in Connecticut, per 247Sports' newest rankings. Brown will take official visit with the Trojans over the weekend.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson joins Brown as the other five-star recruit in USC’s 2027 class. According to 247, he is the No. 27 overall prospect, No. 1 athlete and No. 2 recruit in California in this current cycle.

Fa’alave-Johnson will play safety at the collegiate level but is also expected to have a role on offense. The two-way star announced last month that his recruitment was shutdown.

Other Rises in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang moved up the rankings and is just on the edge of being a five-star recruit. The Trojans commit is the No. 35 overall prospect, No. 4 cornerback and No. 4 recruit in California.

After signing four blue-chip recruits from the national power in Orange County, Lang is continuing the Mater Dei to USC pipeline. His former high school teammate, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington is the No. 92 overall prospect and No. 10 cornerback.

Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams rounds out an impressive secondary class for Southern Cal. Williams, the No. 94 overall prospect and No. 6 safety, announced his pledge to USC over Notre Dame and UCLA last month. Four commits in the secondary that are all from Southern California and sit inside 247Sports top 100 overall prospects.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale remained as the No. 50 overall prospect but is now rated as the No. 8 receiver. Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder is the No. 86 overall prospect and No. 11 offensive tackle. The Trojans hold a commitment from five of the top 10 recruits in California, no other program has more than one.

Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III, the 2025 MaxPreps Sophomore Player of the Year and first team All-American, reclassified last month. Originally a five-star recruit, Oliver is rated as the No. 97 overall prospect and No. 12 receiver in the 2027 class. USC has a total of eight commits that are top 100 prospects, second-most in the country.

Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka climbed up the latest rankings and checks in as the No. 143 overall prospect and No. 15 defensive lineman.

USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Southern Cal will have a very small class compared to the rest of the country and less than half of what they had in their No. 1 class in the 2026 class.

USC has a total of 13 commitments in their No. 10 class according to 247Sports, as they focus more on quality instead of quantity.

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