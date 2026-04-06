USC Trojans Incoming Recruits Makes Noise During Spring Practice

When Chad Bowden was hired as USC’s general manager last January, he made it clear that he is following the recruiting blueprint laid out by legendary coach Pete Carroll.

Bowden was instrumental in the Trojans rebuilding pipelines with premier high schools in their backyard and began to establish themselves as a dominant force in recruiting in the state. Of the top 25 prospects in California, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, USC signed nine of them. No other school signed more than four. The other part of the formula is landing elite out-of-state recruits that Carroll believed could blossom into top draft picks.

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

That’s players such as former running back LenDale White, wide receivers Dwayne Jarrett and Mike Williams, linebacker Brian Cushing and safety Taylor Mays, just to name a few. Key figures of the program's dynasty in the 2000s who were drafted in the first two rounds.

In his first season with the program, Bowden signed an impressive group of out-of-state recruits that led to them finishing with the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, according to every outlet.

Who are some freshmen outside the state of California that made noise for the Trojans this spring? Linebacker Talanoa Ili won’t be included. The four-star recruit played his senior year in Hawaii, where he was named the state’s MaxPreps Player of the Year. However, Ili is originally from Southern California and was a three-year starter at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.). He’s been highly discussed in previous articles as a local recruit.

Freshmen Offensive Linemen Create Competition

(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC battled schools such as Georgia and Miami to land IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, who is originally from Colorado. Of the freshmen offensive linemen, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said Kolojay was “the furthest along.” The 6-7, 325-pound Kolojay drew lofty admiration from offensive line coach Zach Hanson during spring conferences.

“Everything you see is as advertised. That was the biggest attraction to Breck from the jump for me, and I know for coach Riley too,” Hanson said. “Trying to take that next step as an offensive line, and you're intensely level on the field and playing with that mentality of we’re not just here to cover people, we’re here to hurt people.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“We’re here to drive people into the ground and play like an elite O-line. So when you can recruit a guy that naturally has that in his DNA, it makes that part a lot easier."

Depending on how the center position plays out with redshirt junior Tobias Raymond, Kolojay has the potential to be a day-one starter.

Pepe was the Trojans highest ranked recruit and the No. 1 offensive tackle, according to 247Sports, coming out of IMG Academy (Fla.). Similar to Ili, Pepe is originally from Southern California, but he played all four years of high school football in the Sunshine State.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6-7, 330-pound Pepe was highly coveted by the Florida schools and numerous SEC schools, but USC made it a priority to bring him home. Pepe is making a push to start at right tackle.

“Pepe’s an interesting combination of size and power that a lot of times it takes years of a college offseason program to develop, but he’s an athletic guy too,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “He’s not heavy-footed. He’s smart, he’s been in here a lot. He’s worked hard to study it. He’s getting more and more confident each day, and as he gets more confident, we’re going to see those physical gifts that he has translate more to the competitive situations.

“Each day, you can tell it’s a little better. He’s got a bright future, and he’s one of those guys with his ability, as soon as the light comes on, he’ll be tough to keep off the field.”

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riley said during the final week of practice that center Kannon Smith, a Colorado native, is another freshman on the offensive line that has been impressive this spring.

Alston was banged up for the final week of practice, but before that, the Harvey (Ohio) product had a solid spring. The four-star recruit is built like a tank at 5-10 and 220 pounds. Running backs coach Anthony Jones has spoken about Alston’s love of the weight room, and it reflects in his build.

However, Alston is more than just a downhill bruiser. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, make guys miss in the hole, and has a second gear in the open field.

Defensive Freshmen Look to Make Early Impact

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Wafle has been tabbed as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, according to Rivals, coming out of Hun School (N.J.). The 6-6, 265-pound Wafle arrived on campus with a workmanlike attitude and has made noise on the field and generated plenty of praise from veteran players.

Penn State transfer defensive end Zuriah Fisher is entering his seventh year, and even he says he’s never seen anything like Wafle. Fisher praised Wafle’s habits off the field, stating he "eats like a pro." Wafle has the physique and mindset of an NFL veteran.

“I think he got like six percent body fat or something like that. It's insane,” Fisher said. “He got a six pack, he like 265. I've never seen that from a freshman, especially coming in. You'll probably see that later, like when they older, but I never seen a freshman come in and be that size and have a six pack at his weight. He's definitely doing a good job.”

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) makes a leaping interception as St. Edward's Zach Hackleman (8) goes for the catch, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elbert “Rock” Hill was the No. 1 corner in the 2026 class, according to ESPN. The Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) product has about as impressive a technique and fluidity as you might find in the country, not just freshmen. Everything is quick. Hill is a phenomenal athlete and someone who could factor in the return game as well, but a combination of the two is what allowed him to be a ball hawk in high school.

“He really is aggressive in terms of having a feel for making plays on the ball at that position,” Riley said. “Some corners are out there just to cover, and some guys are out there actually trying to really make plays on the ball.”

Five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield is from Texas and will be a name to keep an eye on this fall. Four-star defensive end Braedon Jones can create depth at that position. Four-star receiver Boobie Feaster will arrive in the summer and will likely factor into the receiver rotation. The Lone Star State native is the No. 40 overall prospect and No. 4 receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.