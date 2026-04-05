Four-Star Recruit Jordan Hicks Doesn't Hold Back After Visit to USC

Class of 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks returned to USC for this second time this month with his parents.

“It was a great overall experience," Hicks said. "I enjoyed practice, energy was pretty high during the scrimmage. You watch the coaches and they fully getting into it.”

Growing Relationship with USC Staff

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

Hicks was on campus just a couple of weeks ago. So, what made him want to go back?

“What doesn’t make me want me to come back,” Hicks said. “It’s a good vibe up there. A great feeling whenever I come back, it’s automatically love. As soon as I get there it’s lot of energy in the morning. I see all the corners warming up. Said what's up to T-Reed and all my guys on the team that were practicing. A very welcoming environment. It’s a great place for sure.”

Hicks was impressed with watching cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed during the practice and how he coaches up his guys, the type of drills they were doing during the individual period of practice and why they were doing them.

“I really like how fluid all the corners move," Hicks said. "Even during the indo period and I know it’s just spring, but it already looks like T Reed is having them move as one. Everyone’s on the same page.”

Hicks watched practice with 2028 Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime" Williams, another highly touted prospect in Orange County.

“That’s my brother for real,” Hicks said.

He was able to speak with USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson on the field. A conversation that stood out to the four-star recruit.

“I thought it was pretty cool that he came up to me and Prime when he saw that we were watching because he doesn’t have to do that," Hicks said. "With his title he could just worry about practice, but he went out of his way to speak to us and tell us what the plan for practice was, the itinerary of how practice was going to go. He is a cool guy overall and has a nice resume.”

After practice, Hicks and his family headed up to Reed’s office and had a very productive sit down meeting with the Trojans coach.

“I have a good relationship with him that is continuing to build day by day," Hicks said. "We talked about what type of coach he is and how much he’ll push you and what type of kids he wants at USC. It’s not just like anybody can come play for him. The things he really watches and how to coach me. It was a great first meeting and can’t wait to be back.”

Assistant general manager Dre Brown has also been involved in his recruitment and Hicks says the two of them have a really good relationship.

Familiar Faces and Campus Tour

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC signed a wave of Southern California recruits in the 2026 cycle, many of whom Hicks has a good relationship with. But it’s not just them he gets to catch up with on his visit, it’s other recruits as well.

“No matter what day you go to a SC practice you’re going to see people that you recognize and bring back memories and just good vibes. I really like what they’re doing up there," Hicks said.

Hicks was able to talk with freshman cornerback Brandon Lockhart, who is out with an injury, during practice. He also had productive conversations with freshman tight end Mark Bowman and cornerback Jayden Crowder, two guys who also played their high school football in Orange County.

“It’s like serious conversations, all jokes aside type of conversations" Hicks said. "They tell me the truth, like they really like it up there and they suggest me going there.”

In addition to spending time around the football program, Hicks got an extensive look at the campus on Friday when he and his family took a tour.

“It was crazy, some of the communication areas I didn’t know the history behind that," Hicks said. "The business area. It really opened my eyes to the academic side.

Upcoming Spring Itinerary

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hicks certainly has his suitors. He holds over 20 offers from schools across the country.

Next week he will head down to Lone Star State during his spring break for an OT7 event. While down there he will check out a pair of SEC programs in Oklahoma and Texas A&M.