Tight End Mark Bowman Offers Rare Insight Into USC Freshmen's Key to Success

After having a limited fall camp, true freshman tight end Mark Bowman appears to have not missed a step after two games of action. Bowman has made an instant impact as an extra blocker on the line and has shown glimpses of the damage he can do as a pass catcher. He’ll look to continue his progress in the No. 14 USC Trojans’ Week 2 matchup versus the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Following Tuesday’s practice, Sept. 8, Bowman opened up about his role as a blocker, the preparation it takes in learning Lincoln Riley’s offense, playing with Jayden Maiava and how he takes credit for bringing in fellow freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Impact of 2026 Recruiting Class

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

“Yeah, I mean we came in, just took our time developing early on in the spring, working through fall camp, and just everyone that is getting playing time like really earned in their role had earned it. So just give props to all those guys and continue to develop and learn as we go.”

In Week 0 versus San José State, five true freshmen were listed as starters – six including Elbert "Rock" Hill IV on certain defensive packages – receivers Trent Mosely, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tron Baker, Bowman and defensive end Luke Wafle. In total, 21 true freshmen saw the field on the season-opening game.

Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt, Wafle, Hill and Bowman all got the nod again in Week 1 versus Fresno State. The 2026 recruiting class wasn’t on full display like the previous week, but these key contributors showed up once again.

“Yeah. So really the mindset they've been preaching to us the whole time has just been like to work and develop and grind. Something that they're very focused on, you know, the process over the praise. So work for what's to come and then receive it later on.”

Pride in Blocking

“I take pride in my blocking, but honestly, we're only a couple games in, so I just want to keep working on it, developing my game at all aspects, and just appreciate all the coaching that coach [Chad Savage] has done to help us.”

Bowman didn’t see much action in the passing game in Week 0 – three receptions for 15 yards – but he presence was felt as a blocker as the Trojans rushed for 164 yards. Then against the Bulldogs, Bowman was able to show flashes of what he could do as a pass catcher with three receptions for 30 yards. His blocking helped the offense line bounce back from a slow start, aiding in 140 yards on the ground.

Learning Lincoln Riley’s Offense

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, Coach Riley's very versatile. He's an offensive mastermind. So really, just mastering and understanding his mindset, how to attack each game in practice, honestly. Going into practice, you could have the 15-play install. So just preparing and getting mentally ready, it's been good.”

Trumain Carroll’s Strength and Conditioning Program

Trumain Carroll has been a strength and conditioning coach for two decades. In May 2025, he became USC's director of football sports performance.

“Yeah, Coach Tru and his staff have done an amazing job with everybody on the team. I love what they preach. They practice what they preach. Just do a great job with the young men, making them understand that everything that they've done up to this moment is really nothing compared to what they can do in the future. So, keeping them humble, keeping them, you know, hungry. I love that from that staff.”

Playing with Jayden Maiava

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; iSouthern California Trojans running back Deshonne Redeaux (6) is congratulated by quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs n the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, really, his humility. Just a super humble guy. Great to be around. You know, he's a positive influence for everyone on this team. So, it's a good relief for sure, especially with the stereotype on quarterbacks typically. You know, they're the jock or something like that. So, he's just a great guy to be around.”

Preparing at Mater Dei

“Mater Dei did a great job. We got to travel around the country and play a bunch of talented teams. Then obviously, having all this time in the spring and in the fall to develop, going against college level players and obviously we had a very talented defense, so you know, trying to make practice harder than the game. So, really came out and, I wouldn't say I was used to it, but kind of got under the role quickly and felt the game's presence.”

Trent Mosley’s Impact on Offense

“He's an amazing player. We all seen it. Coach Riley did say it like he does that in practice and no one is surprised. So, I mean, he just attacks. Very humble guy as well. I would love to mention that. Such a humble guy, down to earth guy. You wouldn't expect someone with that much, you know, flow going already into college football to be like that, but just a super down to earth guy, great man.”

Mosley has had back-to-back 100-yard games – seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown in Week 0, four receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

“[I’m] really just trying to practice his ball skills. Like, he's really good at coming down with the ball. I try to take points from him and from all the other receivers and just manage that and work it into my game.”

Bringing in Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I like to say that I'm a great recruiter for this program and that I was a big big part of him coming here, but honestly the coaching staff did an amazing job. You know, making them trust him or making him trust in them, you know, promising that he'll develop here.”

Dixon-Wyatt, who went to Mater Dei with Bowman, was one of the final members to join the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class. He went on to have his breakout game against Fresno State, posting six receptions for 106 yards.

“Obviously he bonded with a bunch of the teammates and the guys coming in this [2026] class and just put his trust in this coaching staff. So, I think it's worked out very well for him so far and I'm excited to see what the future holds.”

Relationship with Chad Savage

“Really just building my relationship with coach on and off the field has been huge for me. I think that's very important to me is relationships. I think since he's been recruiting me, we've had an amazing relationship. So, I'm just trying to continue that through my college years.”

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