Who Must Step Up for USC Amid Surprising Trent Mosley Injury News

True freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley showed he was beyond prepared for college football. The prized recruiting find for the No. 12 USC Trojans delivered three straight dominating outings, including two 100-yard performances against San José State and Fresno State.

But now, coach Lincoln Riley and the nationally ranked Trojans look like they must prepare for Rutgers without Mosley.

Injury News Surfaces for USC Receiver Trent Mosley

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns safety Kerry Wilson (26) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC got hit with a stunning new setback on Sept. 16 via the Big Ten's Availability Report.

Mosley landed on the injury list, and is now listed as "out" ahead of facing the Scarlet Knights.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) is tackled by Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Tytus Khajavi (35) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley immediately addressed whether Mosley's knee ailment is going to cost him the rest of the 2026 season.

"We'll just continue monitoring it. Don't expect it to be extremely long-term, but still a little inconclusive at this time, depending on how he responds," Riley said during his presser with reporters on Sept. 16.

Regardless, USC will need someone else to step up big in Mosley's absence, especially ahead of the Trojans' first road trip of the 2026 season, while aiming to shoot up the top-25 rankings.

Who Looks Ready to Fill for Trent Mosley

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on a 9-yard touchdown rexeption against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looks like Zacharyus Williams rises as option No. 1 in suddenly replacing Mosley amid this sudden setback.

Williams became Mosley's top backup during the college rookie's debut through the first three games. He even battled back from his own injury to land on USC's two-deep for the 2026 roster. He played in five games last season against Missouri State, Georgia Southern, Oregon, UCLA and in the Alamo Bowl versus TCU. Williams even caught a 61-yard bomb against Georgia Southern and former USC coach Clay Helton.

Williams brings a taller frame compared to Mosley at 6-2. He also has plenty of college football experience from his time with former Trojans Pac-12 rival Utah, where he played in the 2024 season. So Williams looks like the first man up in this situation before flying out to Piscataway, New Jersey. The Carson native previously delivered a pair of three-reception games already against SJSU and Fresno State, plus caught one pass for 44 yards on Sept. 12 against Louisiana.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) scores on a 44-yard touchdown reception against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Brent Gordon Jr. (11) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Riley is presented with plenty more options to choose from outside of Williams, while Mosley sits, which shows how deep this Trojans wideout room really is.

In fact, one prized newcomer could finally earn some long-awaited snaps with the nation's 12th-ranked team.

Who Else Can Fill Void Left Behind By Trent Mosley?

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Look for North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson to see some increased snaps moving forward, perhaps even during the conference showdown with the Scarlet Knights.

Anderson was limited in the first two games with his own ailment but received four snaps total against Louisiana. He's expected to stretch the field when fully healthy. But his value on special teams makes him one more rising replacement for Mosley during this time.

USC even has other true freshmen to turn toward, and not limited to the other starting first-year wideout, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is another capable of receiving extra snaps. Same with wideout Tron Baker, who's received limited early action too.

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