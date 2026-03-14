USC Trojans' Recruiting Ranking Changes After Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Commits

The Trojans have received a major boost to their 2027 recruiting class, as five-star ATH Honor Fa’alave Johnson out of Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, California, has committed to USC.

Fa'alave Johnson committed to USC over several top college football programs, including the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Miami Hurricanes. Fa'alave Johnson faked out Oregon fans with his commitment by picking up a Ducks hat and tossing it away. He is ranked as the No. 22 player overall in the 2027 recruiting class and No. 1 in the state of California, per 247Sports.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fa’alave Johnson’s commitment to USC is the fifth for the Trojans 2027 recruiting class, as coach Lincoln Riley’s success in adding the next wave of young talent continues.

USC's 2027 Recruiting Ranking Receives Major Boost

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Before Fa’alave Johnson’s commitment, the Trojans held the No. 14 overall-ranked 2027 recruiting class, according to On3’s Industry Football Team Rankings. Other Big Ten teams ahead of the Trojans included the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 2), Oregon Ducks (No. 8), and Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 9).

Now with Fa’alave Johnson with the Trojans, USC’s 2027 recruiting class has taken a major leap inside the top 10 at No. 7, according to On3.

The Trojans have four additional commits in their 2027 recruiting class: four-star receiver Quentin Hale, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, four-star receiver Eli Woodard, and three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

With the commitment of Fa’alave Johnson, the Trojans are in good shape to build off what was an impressive 2026 recruiting class for Riley’s USC group. The Trojans bring in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, which has put USC in a prime position to make the College Football Playoff in Riley’s fifth year with the program.

An impressive 2026 recruiting class and what Trojan fans are hoping is a successful season will lead to more success for the Trojans in the foreseeable future. While the four years of Riley’s coaching tenure have featured many bumps in the road, he has offered Trojan fans patience, and USC is hoping that a dominant 2026 and 2027 recruiting class can lead to more success down the road for the Trojans.

What Position Will Fa'alave Johnson Play At USC?

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fa’alave Johnson plays both ways for his high school team, and he could be an immediate contributor on either side of the ball for USC. He shines at running back, but many project him as a defensive back in college.

Entering the 2026 season, the Trojans have the potential to form a duo at the running back position with King Miller and Waymond Jordan.

During the 2025 season, Miller had a remarkable season as a walk-on, recording 156 carries for 972 yards and eight touchdowns. Jordan, before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the Trojans' Oct. 12 home win over the Michigan Wolverines, rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries for the Trojans. If Jordan decides to stay following the 2026 season, the addition of Fa’alave Johnson could form a dominant running back trio for the Trojans in 2027.

Fa'alave Johnson could also play either safety or cornerback for the Trojans, and his contributions to USC's defense would be huge for the team moving forward. USC is looking to revitalize its defense under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, and Fa'alave Johnson helps that effort.

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