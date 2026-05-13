Five-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Doubles Down With Latest Announcement

The USC Trojans 2027 recruiting class features five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson as their highest ranked recruit. Plus, he's a big reason behind their top five national ranking on the trail.

The lone five-star verbal commit for coach Lincoln Riley and company still heard from multiple powerhouses, like Texas, trying to change his mind, but the Cathedral Catholic of San Diego star shared this Tuesday announcement that will win over USC fans.

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Shuts Down Recruitment

The versatile wide receiver and safety isn't planning to look at other schools, or even dip out of his verbal commitment to the Trojans.

He confirmed to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals that he's fully on board with USC moving forward by outlining this reason.

“I want to represent California and I’m ready to be a Trojan," Fa'alave-Johnson said while including the hashtag "Fight On" in his message to Fawcett.

Another words, Fa'alave-Johnson just shut down his recruitment officially. Meaning he's not planning to take anymore college visits to campuses not named USC.

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson's Recruitment

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) hurdles UCLA Bruins punter Will Karoll (49) as linebacker Scott Taylor (20) watches in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The standout from the 619 region chose USC originally back on March 14. His decision came down to two Big Ten heavyweights, one of them Oregon.

Fa'alave-Johnson added another recruiting victory lap for USC over the rival Ducks. USC famously plucked four-star Illinois quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon's 2026 class in a huge recruiting flip. But then changed the mind of Mater Dei of Santa Ana defensive lineman star Tomuhini Topui a month later, flipping him from Ducks coach Dan Lanning and company.

Fa'alave-Johnson had other powerhouse suitors to choose from and not just limited to the longtime rivals. Texas out of the SEC landed on his short list too, which are led by former USC coach Steve Sarkisian. LSU, now led by another former Trojans coach in Lane Kiffin, pursued Fa'alave-Johnson and fell into his final cut of schools. Longtime USC nemesis Notre Dame was one more powerhouse in the mix along with National Championship Game runner-up Miami.

Proximity and a chance to play in front of family and friends while close to home, though, played a big factor for the explosive San Diego region athlete. USC in the process won over the nation's No. 1 athlete (a player who can play multiple spots on the field) on the recruiting trail.

Impact of Fa'alave-Johnson's Decision for USC

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riley and the Trojans rise as a big winner here once again when it comes to Fa'alave-Johnson. He is the biggest shark USC landed on the recruiting trail for this current cycle. He's also the state of California's No. 2 overall recruit for this class per 247Sports and On3/Rivals.

USC re-lures in a future impact versatile weapon who's earned comparisons to Adoree Jackson. Yet has also been compared to 2024 Heisman Trophy winner of Colorado Travis Hunter.

Fa'alave-Johnson ran the ball 65 times for 766 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He added 32 receptions for 409 yards and five more scores. On defense, he piled 21 tackles, delivered four pass deflections, snatched two interceptions, and forced one fumble. All while playing against the best competition in the San Diego area.

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