USC's California Recruiting Dominance is Paying Off in Visible Ways

It’s not enough for the USC Trojans to make a big splash in the state of California in one recruiting cycle. It has to become the new normal.

After re-establishing itself as the premier recruiting power in its own backyard this past cycle, USC is making waves again in the 2027 cycle. They currently own the No. 3 class according to 247Sports.

Locking Down the State of California

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Of the 11 commitments the Trojans hold, nine of them come from California. IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington was the team's first commitment in this current class. He previously played at Mater Dei (Calif.) for three seasons before transferring earlier this year.

Washington will reunite with his former teammate, Mater Dei four-star cornerback Danny Lang. This comes after USC signed four blue-chip prospects from the national powerhouse in Orange County in the 2026 cycle.

A great place to start with recruiting in Southern California is the Trinity League, a conference with six elite private schools, all located within 60 miles of campus. After signing five recruits from the conference from 2022 to 2025, USC signed eight in 2026. Lang, Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, who flipped his commitment from Oregon, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer and Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade come from the conference.

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson headlines the 2027 class. USC had been recruiting the two-way star since he was in eighth grade, and he is expected to continue playing both ways at the collegiate level.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star Quentin Hale and Chaparral (Calif.) four-star Eli Woodard are two premier receivers from the Inland Empire. And San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star tight end Jace Cannon rounds out the Trojans commitments from California.

California, specifically the 70-mile radius around USC's campus, is one of the biggest recruiting hotbeds in the country. Every cycle, the Trojans are competing with premier programs for top prospects in the area. It's impossible to keep every kid from leaving, especially in the NIL era, but they can't be consistently out-recruited, which was happening before the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden at the turn of last year. That narrative has been completely erased.

Southern Cal holds commitments from five of the top 13 overall prospects in California, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. No other school has more than one. And four of the top 10 recruits in the state, according to Rivals.

Remaining Local Recruiting Targets

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams is a high-priority target for the Trojans. Williams attended three games last fall and was on campus twice this spring as USC continues to battle Notre Dame and Washington for the No. 6 safety, per 247Sports.

Southern Cal still has a ton of work to do if they want to legitimately be in play for Sierra Canyon (Calif.) five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, but they have locked in an official visit for May 29. Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka and Pacifica (Calif.) three-star linebacker Isaiah Phelps will be hands to monitor heading into official visit season.

After signing 35 recruits in the 2026 class, it will be a much smaller class in 2027. It could range between 15 and 18 recruits. Of course, that is subject to change, but expect the class to be about half as long as last cycle's.

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