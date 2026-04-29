USC Coach Anthony Jones Shares First Impression of Elite Freshman Class

USC’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle garnered a ton of attention heading into their official arrival on campus this spring.

The Trojans invested a ton of resources into making it happen, which included a revamped personnel department to replicate an NFL style front office, improved NIL efforts and hiring new assistant coaches that were relentless on the trail. It was a collaborative effort from top to bottom.

Integrating Freshmen into the Program

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

For the first time in the Lincoln Riley era, USC put an emphasis on landing elite prospects in Southern California, while still recruiting nationally at a high level. The Trojans signed 35 recruits, 32 of which enrolled early, from 11 different states and their transition into the program has been seamless.

“It’s been really cool seeing this quote-unquote, number one recruiting class,” said running backs coach Anthony Jones. “And that's what we are on paper. But I tell you what, I think that's what they are in the building as well. They're a bunch of low maintenance guys. They're not high maintenance at all. They don't have any egos. They came in and worked. They understand that nobody owes them anything. They didn't ask for anything.

“They merge well with the older guys. Our older guys have done a really good job of incorporating them into their daily lives and daily activities. And it's been pretty cool to see those guys grow up in just a short span. They've only been on campus for a little bit under four months and they've already got their first spring ball under the belts, and those guys have done a really good job.”

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Southern Cal was very strategic with its freshman class. It started with new general manager Chad Bowden implementing a new rule that once a player commits, they weren’t allowed to visit other schools. A commitment meant exactly that, a commitment. It also meant they signed recruits that were fully invested into the program and bought into the vision for the program.

USC went to work last spring and had a majority of its class assembled heading into official visits, which allowed them to be fully invested into landing elite prospects such as freshmen defensive end Luke Wafle, receiver Boobie Feaster, linebacker Talanoa Ili and offensive lineman Breck Kolojay in the summer. All players that could make an immediate impact in the fall.

The Trojans consistently had its freshman class be around the program starting last spring, throughout the summer and all the way through the season leading up to National Signing Day in December. They spent an extended period of time around the team, so when it came time to enroll, they could get the ball rolling from the jump.

Impact of USC’s Freshman Class

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

There has been debates about how much of an impact can a group of freshmen really make from day one.

Last season, Oregon freshman cornerback Brandon Finney, receiver Dakorien Moore and running back Jordon Davison were key figures in the Ducks run. Miami had receiver Malachi Toney and safety Bryce Fitzgerald, two game changers on both sides of the ball that helped them reach the national championship. Running back Bo Jackson was Ohio State’s leading rusher by over 700 yards.

Every one of those players no longer felt like freshman very early in their careers because how much they contributed to their teams success and it wasn't just limited to those programs. USC believes they have a number of those types of players on its roster in 2026, true difference makers that can contribute to winning football this season. The reviews on the Trojans freshman class have been overwhelmingly positive coming out of spring practice.

USC doesn’t plan on being heavily reliant on its freshman class. The big reason it worked for those other school's mentioned is because the level of production and talent they received from their upperclassmen with years of player development on display.

Southern Cal returns the most starters in college football with 15, which has amped up the level of competition this spring with a few key transfer portal additions, reserves returning and a freshman class that could help elevate the program back into the national spotlight coming into the mix.

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