USC Trojans Enter Race For Navy All-American Recruit

The USC Trojans delivered a brand new aggressive move on the recruiting trail on Thursday. This time without needing a helicopter to win over a Trojans commit.

USC Trojans Recruiting Landen Wade

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC continued to show its desire to win over high-profile recruits. This time offering Navy All-American Game selection Landen Wade from Basha High School in Arizona.

The Chandler prospect Wade is a still-growing 6-5, 250-pound edge rusher but is already generating buzz in a football-rich state. He's already a four-star talent who committed to play in the prestigious all-star game for 2027.

The Jan. 2027 Navy game will feature the state of Arizona's No. 2 overall talent for 2028. Wade also is the nation's No. 3 overall defensive lineman.

Coach Lincoln Riley isn't the only one making sure Wade is a priority target for USC's next recruiting class. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua and brand-new defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones can tag team and help land Wade on the recruiting trail.

USC Trojans can Change Success in Arizona

Hamilton Huskies Roye Oliver III (3) runs with the ball against the Basha Bears during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC flipped its recruiting efforts up a notch starting with the 2026 class. Riley allowed his front office and coaching staff to put together the nation's best group of incoming freshmen.

But there's one notable missing element when one looks closer at this class: Not a single player represents Arizona.

That's because USC placed a re-emphasis on landing in-state talent including Southern California blue chip recruits. The Trojans opted to repair some past relationships with neighboring schools and lured in talent representing Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego to as far north as Sacramento.

The 2025 class didn't see a single talent hail from the Grand Canyon State either. The 2028 group presented a different story, though, with wide receiver Roye Oliver III originally committed there. But Oliver reclassified for the 2027 class, handing USC a future four-star there ahead of the December National Signing Day.

Reeling in Wade presents a brand-new victory in the neighboring state for the Trojans. But what kind of competition do they face to land the towering edge rusher?

Landen Wade's Many Offers

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Wade landed on college football radars following a 24-tackle campaign of 2024, but included 12 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

He's since piled 20 scholarship offers since then including the USC one. And he's got some powerhouse opportunities sitting on his table.

Oklahoma out of the SEC represented his previous offer before the Trojans came through. The Sooners are fresh off delivering their first appearance in the 12-team playoffs and will hear top 25 chatter this fall. Wade could also become intrigued by how OU turned loose R Mason Thomas on the edge, who's now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

National Championship Game runner-up Miami is another power pursuing Wade. Same with aspiring contender Ohio State. USC faces multiple West Coast Big Ten challengers too for the edge rusher's services with Oregon and Washington chasing him too.

Wade, though, could take a liking to how Riley plus general manager Chad Bowen set up the Trojans' roster on the recruiting trail. He can add new star power if he shuts his recruitment down and chooses USC, which rises as one more coup in the land of troy.

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