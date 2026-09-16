USC Running Back King Miller Shares Unfiltered Take On Breakout Performance

LOS ANGELES — Running back King Miller finally broke through this season when he carried the ball 18 times for 128 yards and a touchdown in the No. 12 USC Trojans' Week 2 win over Louisiana.

“Not to my standard, but I feel like it was pretty a good game,” Miller said.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Miller had been one of college football’s biggest surprises in 2025. A walk-running back that powered the Trojans run game after a series of injuries decimated the backfield by early October.

The Calabasas native emerged as one of top running backs in the Big Ten but the first two games of the 2026 season had been a different story for Miller.

Tough Coaching From Anthony Jones

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In games against San José State and Fresno State, Miller carried the ball a combined 30 times for 108 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown. His longest run was just 10 yards.

In the offseason, Miller added 15 pounds of muscle and is up to 225. He’s been a much tougher back to bring down, but the combination of him and Waymond Jordan hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations that many expected.

Jordan described the film session following their Week 0 win as “brutal.” It didn’t get any easier following their Week 1 win. Running back coach Anthony Jones didn’t hide his frustration in a quick conversation coming off the field. He had the same frustration this past Saturday night.

Jones has high standards. He knows what his room is capable of and will continue to be tough on his players throughout the season.

“I think it's what we need. Any good RB coach is gonna be rough on you,” Miller said. “Every day he's like a father to us. Everything he instills in us, we need to put on tape and just go out there and try to do our best each and every day. And if it's not to the standard, just gotta work on it once again. Every day it's another day to get better.”

Jones' coaching style isn't anything new to Miller, who says his dad is still tough on him to this day.

Building Off Recent Progress

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that was different this past week was who got the start at left guard, Miller’s twin brother, Kaylon.

“He did pretty good,” Miller said with a big smile on his face. “He did. He did his thing. Love seeing that guy out there just playing his tail off.”

Miller and Hayden Treter, who started the first two games, ended up splitting duties. It's the only spot on the offensive line that doesn't return a starter from last season.

Southern Cal is set to open up Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 19, with a cross-country trip to New Jersey to take on Rutgers. Miller has put last week’s performance behind him and focused on what lies ahead.

“It's a new game plan, new week, so a different scheme,” Miller said. “Just going back to the drawing board, back to practice, going to see what they do, the tendency. So another week to get better.”

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