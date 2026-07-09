USC Running Back Waymond Jordan Returns With Something to Prove This Fall

USC made a big move last offseason when they landed Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back in the 2025 class.

In his final season at Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) in 2024, Jordan rushed for 1,614 yards on 218 carries and 20 touchdowns in 12 games. He was named the NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year and led his team to a NJCAA DI Football Championship. That success instantly translated to major college football.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He shined through the first half of the season and was named to the Sports Illustrated Midseason All-American second team.

However, an ankle injury that Jordan sustained in the second quarter of the Trojans win over Michigan on Oct. 11 required surgery and effectively ended his season. Through five and a half games last season, Jordan rushed for 576 yards on 88 carries and five touchdowns.

Through it all, he remained in highly engaged with his teammates. In fact, the day after his injury against the Wolverines, Jordan was the first player in the running back position meeting.

Next Steps for Waymond Jordan

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan was limited the first couple of weeks of spring practice. He underwent a cleanup procedure on that injured ankle during the school's spring break and was sidelined for the final two weeks.

“This spring was more of a maintenance deal, just to clean some things up,” said running backs coach Anthony Jones in April. “He's handled it well, he's a phenomenal spirit. He's done a great job of just preparing himself the best way. He's training hard, he's rehabbing hard. He's done a really good job of just taking what he's able to do, and doing it an extremely high level.”

The same way that he did during the season, the Florida native was active in helping the running backs in his absence. And as he enters his second season at Southern Cal, Jordan has taken on a more vocal leadership role with the team.

“He's a lot more vocal than he was last year,” Jones said. “I think his growth and his leadership has really shown this past spring, with him being limited in practice. And not just in the running back room, but the offense in general, the team in general. Sits in the front of the room in every team meeting. He's just a young man who you can see his growth with the leadership that he's taking on with this team.”

Ball security will continue to be a point of emphasis for Jordan, who fumbled on the Trojans opening series against Georgia Southern in week 2 and Illinois in week 5. It was something Jones had drilled into him for two weeks heading into the Michigan contest. Jordan enters this season with something to prove as he looks to solidify himself as one of the top running backs in next year's draft.

Dynamic Run Game in 2026

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) provides coverage against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run game is expected to be a strength for USC this fall.

In addition to Jordan returning the lineup, the Trojans bring back redshirt sophomore King Miller. The former walk-on shined last season in Jordan’s absence, rushing for 972 yards on 156 carries and eight touchdowns, and added 16 receptions for 111 yards.

Redshirt freshman Riley Wormley is wrapping up his first healthy offseason with the program. Wormley arrived last spring still recovering from a significant knee injury he suffered midway through his senior season in high school. He gained valuable experience late last season, appearing in three games.

Wormley will continue battling a pair of blue-chip recruits in fall camp, Deshonne Redeaux, the No. 4 running back, and Shahn Alston, the No. 8 running back in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

It's a room that will have the luxury of returning an offensive line that returns all five starters from a year ago. It’s a unit with tremendous depth and position flexibility and because of that they could do some reshuffling with the lineup in the fall.

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