USC Trojans Still Missing One Key Element on Offense Through Two Games

USC running back Anthony Jones holds his players to a high standard.

Trojans running back Waymond Jordan said the film session with Jones following their week 0 win over San José State was brutal. Well, it didn't get any better following their week 1 win over Fresno State.

Early Run Game Struggles

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Trojans running back coach left the field this last Friday night, he did not hide his disappointment.

After fumbling twice in his six games in 2025, Jordan coughed it again on the Trojans second possession of the game against Fresno State. Jordan has all the talent in the world, but fumbles have been a continuous problem and one that could be costly as the schedule toughens up later this month.

King Miller was one of college football’s most fascinating stories in 2025. A fourth-string walk-on that emerged as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten. Miller added 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason but through two games, he hasn't got going on the ground.

Miller has carried the ball 30 times for 108 yards (3.6 yards per carry). His longest run is just 10 yards. The duo of Jordan and Miller hasn’t not lived up to expectations, especially considering the Trojans return four starters on the offensive line.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal has been unable to create explosive plays in the run game. They have just three runs of at least 15 yards. Between their five running backs, the Trojans are averaging 4.7 yards per carry. It’s even more underwhelming considering they have played two Group of Five opponents to start the season and will face some much stronger front sevens in conference play.

“We've done the majority of things pretty well, but we seem to have had just some small breakdowns here and there,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “Whether it's not leveraging a block correctly, missing a cut. I put us in bad situations at least twice the other night.”

If USC wants to achieve success in the Big Ten, they have to be able to win at the line of scrimmage and run the ball at a high rate.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley wants to have a balanced attack on offense. He made that clear in week 0 with nine runs on the Trojans 13-play opening possession. Against Fresno State, USC had 25 rushing attempts in the first half, the most in the first half by USC since October 2016 versus Cal.

Even with three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks on his resume, Riley’s most effective offenses over the years have been able to effectively run the ball at a high rate.

It’s a fixable problem for Southern Cal. They have been able to get movement on the offensive line. It’s a unit that has the size and experience upfront and the backs to create one of the top run games in the conference. But they have to show it on game days.

“In the first few games, we watch it, we're just like, ‘Oh my God’ and that was like a shoestring away,” Riley said. “That was just one little thing away from being an explosive one and instead, it's seven yards. Which seven's not bad, but when we get an opportunity to hit a home run, we wouldn't mind putting it over the fence too. Our guys are very aware of that right now.”

Freshman Running Back Flashes

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Deshonne Redeaux (6) carries the ball on a 5-yard touchdown run against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deshonne Redeaux has just four carries in the Trojans first two games, but the freshman has flashed some of the ability that made him the No. 4 running back according to Rivals to coming out of Oaks Christian (Calif.).

Both of carries against San José State went for 10+ yards. Against Fresno State, Redeaux outraced the angle of two defenders on a 5-yard touchdown run. It’s a very limited sample size but the local star could warrant more carries in the future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.