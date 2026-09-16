USC vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The USC Trojans are one of the few teams in the country sitting at 3-0, as they played in Week 0 and have knocked off San Jose State, Fresno State and Louisiana to open the 2026 campaign.

It’s far from a murderer’s row for the Trojans, but veteran quarterback Jayden Maiava and Co. have put up 42, 39 and 49 points ranking 18th in EPA/Play on offense and 14th in EPA/Pass.

Now, USC opens Big Ten play with another cupcake matchup against a Rutgers Scarlet Knights team that is 0-2 with losses to UMass and Boston College. Rutgers has played Dylan Lonergan and AJ Surace at quarterback, and they’ve combined for seven picks in two games.

That simply isn’t going to cut it against a top-25 team, and oddsmakers have the Trojans set as 23.5-point road favorites in Week 3.

USC has covered the spread in just one of three games, allowing 26 points in Week 0 and 30 points in Week 3. The defense is still 36th in the country in EPA/Play, but can bettors trust this Trojans squad to cover on the road?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten clash on Saturday afternoon.

USC vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

USC -23.5 (-118)

Rutgers +23.5 (-102)

Moneyline

USC: -2800

Rutgers: +1300

Total

59.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

USC vs. Rutgers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: SHI Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

USC record: 3-0

Rutgers record: 0-2

USC vs. Rutgers Key Player to Watch

Jayden Maiava, Quarterback, USC

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava could end up being a Heisman candidate this season if he continues his strong start to the season in Big Ten action.

Maiava has completed 80.7 percent of his passes for 896 yards, 10 scores and just one pick through three weeks. The Trojans are fifth in the country in offensive success rate (including fifth in passing success rate) and 18th in EPA/Play offenisvely.

This is another favorable matchup for Maiava against a Rutgers defense that is 88th in EPA/Play and 86th in success rate defensively despite facing two shaky teams in UMass and Boston College to open the season.

Maiava could be in line for another multi-score game on Saturday.

USC vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick

USC has struggled against the spread in 2026, but that’s not going to stop me from betting on Maiava, Lincoln Riley and this elite offense.

The Trojans are going to score in bunches in this matchup, as they have one of the best passing attacks in the country for the second season in a row.

Rutgers, which has not covered the spread in back-to-back losses to open the season, is 71st in the country in EPA/Pass on defense and 108th in EPA/Rush. To make matters worse, it has allowed 37 and 28 points to much less offenses in UMass and Boston College.

The Scarlet Knights’ offense has been a disaster, as they’ve turned the ball over a ton and don’t seem to have an answer at quarterback. Rutgers is 114th in the country in EPA/Rush and 99th in EPA/Play on early downs, which has led to a lot of tough passing downs for these quarterbacks.

USC has demonstrated that it’s going to score a ton of points, and I don’t think the Rutgers offense is talented enough to compete. Plus, a few turnovers could really swing this game for a Trojans team that has been a little leaky defensively in two of three games this season.

Pick: USC -23.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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