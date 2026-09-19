USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Live Score Updates

No. 12 USC makes its first road trip of the season and open up Big Ten play when they make the cross-country trip to Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 19. Kick off at SHI Stadium in New Brunswick, New Jersey is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. local) and will be broadcast on CBS.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava is off to a stellar start in his redshirt senior campaign. He’s already earned AP National Player of the seek and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s coming off a career-high five touchdown performance against Louisiana and will look to maintain his high level of play without star freshman receiver Trent Mosley, who will be out for the foreseeable future.

Follow along USC vs. Rutgers as this article is updated live throughout the game.

Pregame

USC Trojans Offensive Weapons

However, Maiava is certainly not lacking in weapons. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has been another star freshman receiver. He is tied for first on the team in receptions and second in receiving yards. His high school teammate, freshman tight end Mark Bowman is coming off a breakout performance, where he reeled in two touchdowns and showcased why he was rated as a five-star recruit.

A lot of eyes will be on receivers Terrell Anderson and Tanook Hines, who were eased back into action because of their injuries. Anderson is the most experienced, having appeared in every game the past two seasons for NC State. Hines started last season as a true freshman and ranked third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. The Trojans need them to step up in Mosley's absence.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zacharyus Williams has been Mosley's backup this season. Corey Simms has started two games, while freshman Tron Baker has started one. Freshman Boobie Feaster will be another one to keep an eye on.

The run game has been hit and miss for USC. Running back King Miller finally broke through last week with 118 yards on the ground, but with Big Ten play underway, they will need to establish the balanced attack that has made Riley's offense dangerous in the past.

Challenege for USC's Secondary

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans secondary will face its toughest challenege yet in Rutgers star receiver KJ Duff, who has been the lone bright spot for a team that has gotten off to an 0-2 start. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Duff is a matchup problem and is more than just a big body receiver.

In two games, Duff has reeled in 17 receptions for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Transfer Jontez Williams has been great for USC through three games and lived up the billing of the No. 1 cornerback in the transfer portal. Chasen Johnson and freshman Rock Hill will also get their oppurtunities on Saturday.

Southern Cal has struggled on the road in the Big Ten since joining in the conference in 2024. And as a program, they have struggled in the Eastern Time Zone for the past decade and a half. They have an opportunity to make a statement before their highly anticipated matchup against Oregon in week 4.

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