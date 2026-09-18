USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Final Preview, Prediction

With three non-conference double-digit wins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the books, the No. 12 USC Trojans are scheduled to open Big Ten play on the road against the winless Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Already 3-0, the Trojans look to get off to a strong start to Big Ten play against the Scarlet Knights and improve to 4-0 for the second consecutive year under coach Lincoln Riley before the most difficult stretch of their schedule unfolds.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns atUnited Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning on the road has always been a challenge for Riley’s past USC teams. With key tests this season away from the Coliseum against the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), a dominant win over Rutgers could give the Trojans the confidence boost they need, especially ahead of a pivotal game at home against the No. 21 Oregon Ducks on Sept. 26.

USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Trojans face the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway on Saturday, USC will be without one of their top freshman stars, who has highlighted the team’s offensive success through the first three games of the season.

It was announced on Thursday that the freshman star wide receiver Trent Mosley is expected to miss multiple games with a knee injury. Through three games of his USC career, Mosley has been phenomenal, recording 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 19.6 yards per reception.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley’s absence forces the Trojans to rely on other wide receivers against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, including Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tanook Hines.

USC fans saw former stars Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane blossom into one of the best wide receiver duos in college football during their time with the Trojans. As the two continue to improve, Mosley and Dixon-Wyatt could eventually make an argument for the best wide receiver duo in college football.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) scores on a 19-yard touchdown reception against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three games this season, Dixon-Wyatt has already produced a 100-plus-yard receiving game against the Fresno State Bulldogs and has recorded 13 total receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Trojans tight end Mark Bowman is another offensive playmaker that USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will look to rely on offensively in Saturday’s Big Ten opener against the Scarlet Knights. The former five-star recruit and Dixon-Wyatt’s high school teammate at Mater Dei is coming off his best performance of the season in the Trojans 49-30 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. In the win, Bowman recorded six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

What to Know About Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a disappointing start for the Scarlet Knights, as after two losses to UMass Minutemen and the Boston College Eagles, coach Greg Schiano's future is in question. Following a 37-21 season-opener stunner at home to UMass, the Scarlet Knights looked somewhat better against Boston College, but they still fell 28-21 to the Eagles in the annual “Red Bandana” game.

If the Scarlet Knights are to earn their first win of the season on Saturday and upset the Trojans, they’ll have to rely on their star wide receiver, KJ Duff. The junior wide receiver is considered one of the top players at his position in the Big Ten.

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duff has produced 17 receptions for 333 yards and five touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights so far this season. On Saturday, he’ll present a unique challenge for the Trojans' defense as they continue to find their footing under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

“He’s got a lot of strengths. He’s a really good route runner. He can make really competitive 1-on-1 plays,” Riley said. “He’s good with the ball in his hands. He’s obviously somebody they feature a lot. They use him in a lot of different ways creatively.”

The Trojans' secondary, which has had its ups and downs so far this season, will look to pass the test against Duff. He'll be the first of many talented Big Ten wide receivers they’ll face this year.

Prediction and Betting Odds

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are again comfortable favorites on Saturday against the Scarlet Knights, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing USC as a 21.5-point favorite. The Trojans are 1-2 against the spread this season, having covered in their 39-0 shutout win over the Fresno State Bulldogs in Week 1.

As for who wins on Saturday, the Trojans will win comfortably, but the biggest question is whether they cover the spread. The Trojans will score a late fourth-quarter touchdown on Saturday against the Scarlet Knights, helping them cover the spread.

Final Score Prediction: USC 38, Rutgers 14

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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