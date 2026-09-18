How to Watch USC vs. Rutgers: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

Conference play is underway for the No. 12 USC Trojans in Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on an 0-2 Rutgers team that sits at the bottom of the Big Ten conference.

Entering the 2026 season, a major narrative surrounding the Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley was essentially College Football Playoff or bust, and across USC’s first three games, the Trojans have built a steady foundation to become one of the most formidable teams in the country come December. USC has had some nice wins over San José State as well as Fresno State. However, their most recent victory over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns presented some areas in which the Trojans will need to improve, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans surrendered 30 points and 358 total yards to the Ragin' Cajuns, which was more points than they had allowed across their previous games combined.

This week in New Jersey, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson’s unit will look to play more sound before returning home to face Oregon in Week 4. Though this should be another easy win for the Trojans, USC remains focused on improvement rather than just a win.

"But one thing we've talked about with our guys is raising the floor with our play,” said Riley ahead of the team's first road matchup.

"A lot of times you hear coaches say 'be more consistent' or 'make less mental mistakes.' But one thing we determine in our program is the floor of your play. And that's often how great players are determined to be, right?"

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: SHI Stadium — Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: CBS

Fans can stream the matchup live on Paramount+ or via CBS.com and the CBS Sports app with a valid TV provider login. Live TV streaming platforms carrying local CBS feeds include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook lines for USC at Rutgers:

Spread: USC -24.5 (-105) | Rutgers +24.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 59.5 (Over -115 | Under -105)

Moneyline: USC -1800 | Rutgers +950

Preview:

The Trojans are heading across the country for their first road game of the season as they travel 2,769 miles to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on an 0-2 Rutgers team.

The trip marks the farthest USC will travel this season and its first true Big Ten road test. With a three-hour time difference between Los Angeles and New Jersey, Riley and the Trojans are taking extra measures to make sure the long trip does not become a factor.

Riley said earlier in the week that the team would depart on Thursday rather than Friday with the intention of giving the players additional time to adjust to the time change and get their body clocks acclimated before Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. local) kickoff.

Luckily, the kickoff time won’t require the players to adjust to an early-morning start.

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback AJ Surace (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More than anything, this trip gives the Trojans an opportunity to establish what they look like away from home.

USC enters Big Ten play 3-0 after opening the season with wins over San José State, Fresno State and Louisiana. The Trojans have scored at least 39 points in all three games and are averaging 43.3 points per game.

The Trojans also enter the matchup coming off one of their most complete offensive performances of the season. Against Louisiana, USC recorded 483 total yards, including 269 passing yards and 214 rushing yards. The Trojans converted 11 of 15 third downs, went 4-for-4 in the red zone and did not allow a sack.

The goal now is to carry that efficiency onto the road while continuing to clean up some of the areas that showed up in the win over Louisiana.

USC allowed 30 points and 358 total yards to the Ragin' Cajuns. Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's unit will have another opportunity to establish consistency before the Trojans return home next week for their highly anticipated, sold-out matchup against No. 21 Oregon.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the Trojans, who have had a successful start to the season, Rutgers enters the game at 0-2 after losses to UMass and Boston College.

USC enters Saturday’s matchup dealing with several injuries.

On Thursday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that true freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley is expected to miss multiple games with a knee injury. Mosley has been one of USC's biggest offensive weapons. He’s recorded 13 catches for 255 yards and four touchdowns through the first three games.

With Mosley sidelined, USC will have an opportunity to test its depth. Sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines will likely take on a bigger workload after entering the season as the Trojans' most experienced returning receiver.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman tight end Mark Bowman could also see more opportunities as USC continues to spread the ball around. Bowman has already made an impact through the first three games, recording 12 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

The Trojans are also dealing with injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was listed as out on Thursday's availability report, and linebacker Jadyn Walker was listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

Those absences could give USC's depth an early test, particularly with Big Ten play now underway.

Saturday’s matchup presents the first opportunity for Riley’s team to establish an identity, and with Oregon waiting back in Los Angeles next week, there is plenty for the Trojans to polish up before then.

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