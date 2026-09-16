USC Freshman Mark Bowman Fuels Rise With Latest Offensive Grade

Through the first two games of the season, true freshman tight end Mark Bowman was primarily used as a blocker, and there was a sense that the training wheels were still on, especially since he had a limited fall camp. In those games, he played a huge role in the offense's 304 rushing yards by the offense but only recorded a total of six receptions for 45 yards. Come Week 2 vs. Louisiana, Lincoln Riley finally unleashed the true freshman.

Bowman went on to post six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Once again, his blocking was crucial for the Trojans’ rushing attack as they picked up 214 yards on the ground. This translated to the play-action game, where Bowman did most of his damage to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ defense. The performance won him the Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week and has now earned him another accolade.

PFF's Highest Graded True Freshman in Week 2

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After collecting data through Week 2, Pro Football Focus (PFF) revealed that Bowman was the highest-graded offensive true freshman with a 90.3 – second in the Power Four and first among Big Ten tight ends. He also had a receiving grade of 90.8, which was third in the Power Four and first among Big Ten tight ends.

His grade also led all Big Ten receivers. Bowman’s six receptions and 83 receiving yards came in at No. 1. His five first downs claimed the No. 1 spot for the game week as well, but the two touchdowns were tied for first. Bowman also averaged 4.15 yards per route run, which came in at No. 3 overall.

Highest Graded True Freshman on Offense from Week 2:



⚔️ Mark Bowman, USC: 90.3@uscfb pic.twitter.com/gYh5aIiuRm — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 15, 2026

Wide receiver Trent Mosley still holds the crown for being the highest-graded true freshman at USC (90.7) while being selected to PFF’s Team of the Week and their Offensive Player of the Week. In Week 0, Mosley posted seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. He also had 56 yards off two punt returns and averaged 5.36 yards per route run to boost his score.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) reacts during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the rest of the team, left tackle Elijah Paige received the highest grade in Week 2 with 90.6. During his 68 snaps, PFF charted zero individual pressures allowed. The performance led to a selection for PFF’s College Football Week 2 Team of the Week. Left guard Hayden Treter (85.6 grade, 34 snaps) was also selected to PFF’s weekly team. The offensive line unit won PFF’s Offensive Line of the Week award as well.

Fellow true freshman Luke Wafle – seven total tackles, one tackle for loss – had the fourth-highest grade in Week 2 with 85.0 and 30 snaps played (No. 6 among edge rushers in the Big Ten). His run-defense grade (83.6) was No. 3 overall for Big Ten edge rushers.

Highlight of the Game

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If one play could summarize Bowman’s big game and impact it would be during the Trojans’ third offensive series of the game. On their own 41-yard line facing second-and-ten, Jayden Maiava faked the hand-off and found Bowman downfield for a 35-yard gain. After the catch, Bowman leaped over two Louisiana defenders for a huge first down, fueling the eventual scoring drive.

MARK BOWMAN HURDLE 😳 @uscfb



Watch on BTN pic.twitter.com/s7yMO7wvIl — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 13, 2026

Besides the physical feat – 6-5, 245 pounds clearing two men – what make it more impressive is that Bowman should be a senior in high school right now. Instead he chose to forgo his final year at Mater Dei and joined the Trojans in the spring.

Now Bowman will look to carry this momentum into Week 3 as the Trojans open up conference play on the road versus Rutgers (Sept. 19).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.