USC Trojans Defy Crowd Allegations With Latest Sellout Announcement

At the beginning of the season, the No. 12 USC Trojans were ridiculed for their sparse home crowd attendance.

But that is all about to change in late September. USC announced their matchup on Sept. 26 against No. 21 Oregon is sold out, with tickets on third-party apps still available to fans.

In their first three home games, the Trojans saw their crowd size and ticket sales increase, stemming from a $9 ticket price for their season opener to a sold Memorial Coliseum.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of Tiger Squadron flyover during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Southern California Trojans and the San Jose State Spartans United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no surprise really, just about everyone knew that all eyes were on this matchup. But it’s what’s led to the crowd to draw into the seats of the stadium that’s worth mentioning.

USC Trojans’ Success Early On

The Trojans are off to a hot 3-0 start, displaying big offensive fireworks thanks to some talented weapons on coach Lincoln Riley's roster.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been among the nation’s top quarterbacks. In three games, he’s passed for 896 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception, including a career-high five touchdown performance in their previous game against Louisiana.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leaves the field after the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans’ freshman class has also been a big key to their early success. Defensive end Luke Wafle, receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, and tight end Mark Bowman are among the young talent shining early on.

Unfortunately for Trojan fans, they’ll likely miss out on seeing freshman receiver Trent Mosley against the Ducks after being ruled out for multiple games due to an injury sustained against Louisiana.

Regardless, USC still boasts talented receivers in Tanook Hines, Zacharyus Williams, and Tarrell Anderson, to name a few, who will fill in for Mosley.

Defensively, the Trojans have stellar roster, and they too have shined in the first three games. Nickel Kenndey Urlacher was a nightmare for Fresno State forcing a safety and a fumble. Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri has tormented quarterbacks with the physicality and strength off the snap and Wafle showed early on his abilities to shake off offensive linemen.

Oregon’s Early Season Results Brings a Sense of Hope for USC Victory

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins (24) rushed in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many expected that these two teams would come into week 4 undefeated for a top 10 matchup. That won’t be the case.

Oregon struggled in their opener against Boise State but managed to survive with a win. The talk behind the scenes were of uncertainty but, still, many predicted that the Ducks would march into Stillwater the following week and beat Oklahoma State like they did a season ago.

That did not happen. The Cowboys stunned Oregon 39-31 as quarterback Drew Mestemaker and his offense poured 554 yards on the Ducks.

The Ducks have fallen behind USC in the AP Poll, yet the Trojans are currently 1.5-point underdogs against Oregon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Both teams will have to get past their next respective opponents first before they meet in the Coliseum. Oregon will be facing Portland State while USC will travel to Rutgers to open conference play. Both are expected to win their games, setting up their primetime clash.

USC and Oregon will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on NBC, as the Trojans look to snap a four-game losing streak to the Ducks. Now that the tickets have been sold, the hope is that fans will rock the Coliseum in what should be a cinematic afternoon in Los Angeles.

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