USC Safeties Earn MVP Honors With Game-Changing Plays in Narrow Win Over Rutgers

No. 12 USC had a bad showing against defensively against a Rutgers team that had suffered losses to UMass and Boston College.

The Trojans have a lot to cleanup at every part of their defense before their matchup against Oregon in week 4 and the rest of their Big Ten slate. However, two plays on that side of the ball ultimately decided the game.

USC's Safeties Make Game-Changing Plays

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Rutgers first possession of the game, quarterback Dylan Lonergan was picked off by USC safety Christian Pierce, who made an impressive one-handed snag, his first of the season, and returned 16 yards into the Scarlet Knights territory.

On the ensuing possession, running back King Miller's 11-yard rushing touchdown gave the Trojans an early 10-0 lead. As the game progressed it proved to be a play they desperately needed.

Southern Cal held a six-point lead to start the second half. The Scarlet Knights immediately marched down the field and were looking to take their first lead of the day, until safety Prophet Brown stepped in front of Lonergan's pass to the end zone and returned it 99 yards to make it 27-14.

Riley Wormley Shines in the Second Half

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Riley Wormley had gotten what we'll refer to as a stern talking to from his position coach Anthony Jones during pregame warmups.

That turned into a breakout performance for the redshirt freshman in the second half. Midway through the third quarter, with the Trojans leading by Wormley's 27-yard run on first down that took them across midfield kickstarted the drive. Six plays later Wormley's 12-yard touchdown extended the lead to 35-21.

And then Wormley's 2-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jayden Maiava midway through the fourth quarter put the Trojans back up by two scores. Running back King Miller has found his rhythm, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive week after a slow start to the season. Wormley is blossoming into another back the team has a lot of trust in as Big Ten play rolls on.

Other Notable Offensive Contributions

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore receiver Corey Simms reeled in his first career touchdown catch. He had four receptions for 72 yards before going down in the fourth quarter with a significant knee injury. His status is to be determined. USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about the impact of Wormley and Simms after the game.

"I think they're two of our strongest competitors on the team," Riley said. "Two guys you never have to worry about their effort or their physicality or their competitiveness. I think because of that, they both been able to stay on the field and just get better. They come to work every day and they compete hard every day. You look up and they kind of get better and better and better and they get in these moments, and they're ready for them."

Freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was clutch for the Trojans in the second and finished the game with team-high five receptions for 77 yards.

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