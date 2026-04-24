USC Safety Emerging as Sleeper Pick to Watch in the NFL Draft

The spotlight around USC’s 2026 NFL Draft class has largely centered on star receiver Makai Lemon, and for good reason. But while Lemon headlines the group, another Trojan is quietly building momentum as a potential late-round steal with early-impact upside: safety Kamari Ramsey.

Teams aren't just looking for stars, they're looking for players who can fit a role and make an impact. Ramsey's versatility and experience could make him one of the more valuable Day 2 or Day 3 additions in this class.

Kamari Ramsey Fits Right Into Modern Defenses

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team safety Kamari Ramsey (27) of USC drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In a recent breakdown for NFL.com, analyst Mike Band listed Ramsey among his “2026 NFL Draft sleepers,” highlighting prospects who may not carry first-round hype but project as contributors early in their careers. That distinction fits Ramsey’s profile. He doesn’t win with a single dominant trait, but his ability to wear multiple hats in a defense aligns with how NFL schemes are evolving.

Ramsey’s college career reflects that adaptability. Across stops at UCLA and USC, he started 31 games and transitioned from a more traditional safety role into a primary nickel defender in 2025. That kind of positional flexibility is increasingly valuable, especially for defenses that lean heavily on sub-packages.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) throws under pressure from Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

From a measurable standpoint, Ramsey checks enough boxes to stay on the radar. He ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash at 202 pounds and finished his career with 133 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.

He’s also one of just four safeties in this class to post both a Next Gen Stats production score and athleticism score above 75, joining names like Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Oregon's Dillon Thieneman and LSU's A.J. Haulcy. All safeties projected to go be taken within the first two rounds.

Ramsey's Draft Outlook Hinges Impact Over Star Power

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Still, the evaluation on Ramsey is consistent across the board: solid in many areas, but not elite in any one. Ramsey knows what it's like to captain a defense and when healthy he filled multiple roles for the Trojans. His athleticism may not be generational for the position, but paired with his quick processing speed, Ramsey can be placed nearly anywhere on the defense.

That “jack of all trades” label can cut both ways. It may prevent Ramsey from rising into the top tier of the class, but it also makes him a plug-and-play option for teams needing depth and reliability in the secondary.

Recent projections reflect that range. Ramsey has recently been mocked between the third and fourth round to teams like Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders notably already have one former Trojan in the secondary with Isaiah Pola-Mao as a solid piece on the back end.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There are limitations. Ramsey doesn’t quite have the size to consistently play in the box like a hybrid linebacker, nor the elite fluidity to lock down slot receivers in man coverage. But framing his profile around what he isn’t misses the bigger picture.

Ramsey fits the mold of a modern defensive back who can process quickly, align in multiple spots and execute assignments without becoming a liability. That kind of player often finds the field sooner than expected.

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