NFL Draft Analyst Outlines USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Skill Set

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is entering his final collegiate season with future expectations that include the 2027 NFL Draft. With that in mind, Maiava must improve on his 2025 performance and show he can lead USC to compete at a high level in the Big Ten and potentially secure a College Football Playoff appearance.

As Maiava prepares for the 2026 season, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid gives his honest breakdown of Maiava’s game and how he could find success.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava’s Strengths

Reid broke down Maiava’s strengths, which included stretching the defense with throws over the top, having excellent touch on most throws, and being able to make quick decisions, which has helped him to be very productive under coach Lincoln Riley at USC.

"His best moments come when stretching defenses vertically, as he consistently throws with excellent touch. His 37 completions on passes of 20 or more air yards led the FBS; he excels when able to layer throws downfield. Maiava is also a quick decision-maker who gets the ball out of his hand with confidence," wrote Reid.

The success Maiava had in the deep passing game also helped him to reach his overall success last season as he totaled 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

As Reid talked about, Maiava also displayed great touch on his throws, which enabled him to complete 65.8 percent of his passes while throwing to receivers now in the NFL: Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Maiava's ability to consistently have a great touch on his throws also helped him to lead the nation in QBR with a rating of 91.2.

Overall, Maiava has shown that he has the talent and the skill set to be a successful college quarterback, and as he enters his third season under Riley, Maiava could take another step forward to improve his weaknesses and potentially be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in next year’s draft.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava’s Weaknesses

While Maiava has developed into a great quarterback, he does have a few areas he could improve in.

One of the biggest areas Reid alludes to inconsistent throwing mechanics, which results in missing throws and putting the ball in dangerous situations for the Trojans.

Last season, Maiava threw 10 interceptions, and in the games that the Trojans lost, these interceptions did cost USC. In the losses against Illinois, Notre Dame, Oregon, and TCU, Maiava threw seven of his 10 interceptions, which took the Trojans off the field and gave USC’s opponents more opportunities to score, and ultimately played a key role in the games that the Trojans were unable to win.

Reid is not high on Maiava’s athleticism, doubting his ability to extend plays beyond the original plan. While Maiava may not be an elite athlete, he was able to add value on the ground as he had 54 carries for 157 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 2.9 yards per carry.

Standing at 6-4 and 230 pounds, Maiava has the frame to be a great option for USC to use in the run game, and if the Trojans can call more designed runs and rollouts, Maiava could showcase his mobility in a different way to show he can do more than just stand back in the pocket.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Lincoln Riley Could Help Jayden Maiava

A lot of how Maiava performs in one sense may rest on the shoulders of Riley in how he calls the game, but also how he can deploy the perimeter weapons that USC has in the passing game to give Maiava easier throws and limit the pressure he faces. To limit that pressure, Riley could look to establish the quick passing game as well as the running game so Maiava can utilize his quick decision-making and make the pass rush almost a non-factor.

For USC, the run game could really be a great option with the entire starting offensive line returning, in addition to bringing back the dynamic running back duo of Waymond Jordan and King Miller. If the Trojans can establish the ground game with the balance of speed and power that Jordan and Miller provide, Maiava should be in a great position to succeed with the offense being in manageable situations consistently.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In the quick passing game, Maiava has a few solid options in retraining wide receivers Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams, who both possess solid speed and versatility to line up across the field.

Maiava also has a few new targets, including transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson and transfer tight end Tucker Ashcraft, who both have great experience at the college level and should be able to emerge as great targets for Maiava. The Trojans also added freshman Mark Bowman, who could become one of Maiava’s top targets both now and for the future.

With the targets that Maiava has heading into next season, he should be able to lean on his quick decision-making and take advantage of the mismatches all over the field in the quick passing game and put himself in a position to not be affected by the pressure as much, even against the top competition in the Big Ten.

As Maiava looks to improve his game in 2026, Riley’s ability to deploy the run game and quick passing game in addition to more designed runs and rollouts should help Maiava play to his strengths and become one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

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