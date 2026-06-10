Shedeur Sanders Closing Gap on Deshaun Watson for Browns Starting QB on Kalshi

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback battle on their hand between three-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson and second-year QB Shedeur Sanders. While there hasn't been a clear direction from the organization on who the starter will be, prediction markets are picking up steam on Sanders.

Cleveland Browns Week 1 Starting QB Week 1 - Kalshi

Deshaun Watson 60%

Shedeur Sanders 50%

While Watson is the favorite with his 60% ($10 to win $6.11) chance to be named the starter, Kalshi's NFL market on Sanders has seen his chance rise to 50% ($10 to win $9.32) over the last week.

Browns head coach Todd Monken recently said he doesn't have a clear direction on who the starter will be and that the team has two starting-level QBs ahead of the team's OTAs on Wednesday.

“In a perfect world you’d love to have your starting quarterback, and you’d love to have your o-line set, I’m just not sure we’ll be there–If you have two quarterbacks, you have none–We’ve really got two starting-level quarterbacks. We really do.”

Cleveland insiders weigh in

From the outside looking in, Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland recently said he thought Watson was the superior QB in the room and he’s ahead in the QB competition.

“Watson’s athletic ability is superior to anybody in that room. Watson being healthy is the obvious difference. And then you add his experience, he’s been through this. This is the easiest time of the year for a veteran quarterback–I think he's ahead and I don't think he can be caught at this point of the spring period.”

Watson finally healthy + contract expenses

Diving deeper than just what Monken and the insiders are saying, the Browns can finally say they have a fully healthy Watson ahead of the season. He’s been in Cleveland for the last three seasons and hasn't played more than seven games.

In his three seasons in Cleveland, he’s started 19 games, posted a 9-10 record, thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Watson is also in the final year of his five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, earning $46 million this season.

Market movers

Despite outside noise pointing towards Watson, Kalshi has seen a major swing over the last week. In the final days of May, Watson led the battle firmly at 81% while Sanders was listed just over 12%. Since then, Watson and Sanders have been on an opposite trajectory, with things hinting at Sanders potentially taking over.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.



