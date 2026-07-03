Why USC's Schedule Ranks Among Toughest in Big Ten

With the pressure continuing to rise on the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley, being able to stack wins consistently is critical in order to keep postseason hopes alive.

However, for the Trojans to make the College Football Playoff, that will likely require a 10-2 record to feel comfortable going into the final CFP rankings. While USC may have the talent to go to 10-2, the schedule is very daunting, and one college football analyst in particular believes that the Trojans may have one of the toughest schedules in the Big Ten.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC’s Gauntlet Of Big Ten Opponents

Ari Wasserman of On3 ranked toughest Big Ten schedules, and he views USC’s schedule as the fifth-toughest in the conference.

On the Trojans’ schedule are home games against San Jose State, Fresno State, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, Ohio State, and Maryland. On the road, USC matches up with Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin, Indiana, and UCLA.

The non-conference schedule of San Jose State, Fresno State, and Louisiana is very manageable. The Trojans start their conference schedule as they travel to Rutgers, which should be an opportunity to pick up a solid team win before one of the most important games of the season the following week.

After Rutgers, USC begins a stretch where they play Oregon, Washington, and Penn State, which could define the season.

Starting with that Oregon game, the fact that this matchup is in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is huge for the Trojans and could help them to pick up a key win. If USC does come out victorious against the Ducks, that could not only create positive momentum for the Trojans, but could also put Oregon in a tough position down the stretch for Big Ten contention.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, USC lost to Oregon 42-27 in a game where they made several mistakes, and with another offseason of development for quarterback Jayden Maiava, bringing in Gary Patterson to call the defense, and adding several players through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, this could be the year for USC to take down the Ducks and emerge as a true Big Ten contender.

Following the matchup with Oregon, the Trojans face Washington at home, which is a game that USC should be able to win. However, behind coach Jedd Fisch, the Huskies have been a very disciplined team, and it will take a full team effort from the Trojans.

If Maiava and Riley can work together to lead USC’s offense to success on the road and Patterson can help the Trojans’ defense take a step forward, this could be another statement game for USC.

After Penn State, the Trojans head into the next key stretch of games, which includes a road trip to Wisconsin, a home matchup with Ohio State, and a road game against Indiana.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC must take care of business against Wisconsin, but facing the Badgers on the road is typically a challenge. In the Wisconsin game, if the Trojans can lean on the offensive line to dominate the line of scrimmage, that could help USC to build confidence for the crucial games down the stretch.

The game against Ohio State is another matchup that will be a major test for USC to see where they stand in terms of Big Ten title contention. Like many games throughout the season, the performance of Maiava will be crucial. If Maiava can keep pace with and potentially outperform Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, the Trojans could be in a prime position to pick up a massive win.

After the matchup with the Buckeyes, USC enjoys a bye before traveling to Indiana to play against the Hoosiers. Having an opportunity to play against the national champions from the 2025 season is an incredible opportunity for the Trojans, especially because there could be a lot on the line for both teams with this being a late-season matchup.

After being tested multiple times on the road already, USC should be ready for this game, and if the line of scrimmage for the Trojans on both sides of the ball can travel and play well, the Trojans could be in a tight game late against Indiana, which could allow Maiava to give USC a massive resume boost for the College Football Playoff.

After a potentially grueling matchup with Indiana, the Trojans have two more conference games to play as they host Maryland and travel on the road to cross-town rival UCLA.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing the Hoosiers on the road, the game against Maryland could be a trap game for USC at home, which is why Riley must keep the team focused and prepared so there is not a slip-up that costs the Trojans.

The game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl, however, is a game that USC will no doubt be ready for, as it is the final regular-season game and an opportunity to beat their rival. The Bruins are now led by coach Bob Chesney, who does seem to be turning the program around, but regardless of that, Riley must lead USC to a victory in the regular-season finale.

When looking at the Trojans’ schedule as a whole, there are definitely several tests throughout, but also games where USC seems to be the superior team and has the ability to build confidence for the tougher games.

If the Trojans do take advantage of the tough opponents and emerge victorious, USC could be in a great position to win the Big Ten and potentially make the College Football Playoff.

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