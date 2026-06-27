Two Ways Jayden Maiava Can Boost USC's Season With a Victory Over Oregon

For the USC Trojans to take the next step and emerge as a true contender for a Big Ten title and compete for a College Football Playoff appearance, being able to beat some of the top teams in the conference is a necessity.

Specifically, the Trojans’ matchup with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks next season is a game that could prove to be crucial and will very likely need a great performance from quarterback Jayden Maiava. So, here is how Maiava can lead USC to a victory over Oregon in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Limit Turnovers

With USC needing to beat Oregon next season, it could be beneficial to take a look at what happened in last year’s matchup and how the Trojans could fix mistakes from that game and give themselves an opportunity to create a different outcome.

First of all, USC does have the benefit of playing the Ducks at home this year, compared to going on the road to Autzen Stadium. With the 2026 matchup being at the Coliseum, the Trojans should have a lot more confidence, which may result in a much better performance overall.

Secondly, one of the biggest takeaways from the 2025 matchup was the fact that Maiava threw two interceptions. One of the interceptions led to seven Oregon points, while the other occurred in the Ducks’ territory, which could have given the Trojans an opportunity to cut into the lead.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When playing on the road, mistakes like turnovers often get amplified, and with the home team getting the support of their fans, the road team can spiral in many cases, which usually results in the game getting out of hand.

For USC, this game ended with Oregon winning 42-27, and at one point, the Trojans were down 34-14. After Maiava got the turnovers out of his system, USC was able to play much better, which helped the Trojans cut the lead down to 35-27. While USC was unable to pick up a win against Oregon, being able to play clean football is clearly something that made a difference. If the Trojans can do that for a full 60 minutes, USC could have a great chance to beat Oregon.

With Maiava heading into his third year under coach Lincoln Riley, Maiava should be able to take another step forward to clean up his turnovers, especially in big games, which would be a huge benefit to USC.

So, if Maiava can play a clean game against Oregon and lean on the support of the Trojan fans, USC should be in a great position to remain in a very competitive game against the Ducks and potentially have one of the biggest wins under Riley thus far.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Utilize Rushing Ability

In addition to cleaning up the turnovers, Maiava could also utilize his rushing ability a lot more to give USC an added advantage.

Last season, Maiava totaled 157 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, which showed that he could be effective as a rusher. If he can use his legs more, Oregon, as well as other Big Ten opponents, could be overwhelmed by USC’s passing offense as well as Maiava’s ability to extend plays with his legs.

In the 2025 game against Oregon, Maiava recorded four rushes for 16 yards, and the more that he can extend plays and use his legs on quarterback-designed runs, the more effective USC’s offense could be in the red zone.

During big games like USC’s matchup with Oregon, creating extra yards regardless of how it gets done is something that can significantly change the game, and for the Trojans, Maiava’s legs could play a major factor in how the Ducks call the defense.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-4 and 230 pounds, Maiava has a solid frame, and with that size, he is very tough to bring down, which could help him carve out those extra yards and increase his touchdowns, especially in short-yardage situations.

If Maiava can make his rushing ability a factor early on, Oregon may be forced to use a quarterback spy to contain him, which would take one player out of coverage and open up opportunities for the Trojans’ dynamic pass catchers.

Heading into the 2026 season and USC’s matchup with Oregon, if Maiava can make his legs a major factor, it could open up opportunities for the Trojans' pass offense and put USC in a position to walk the ball up and down the field against Oregon’s defense.

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