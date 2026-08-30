Three USC Trojans Freshmen Who Won Their College Football Debuts

The USC Trojans turned to 16 members of their stacked 2026 recruiting class early.

Five earned starting positions before facing the San José State Spartans, but three delivered the most impressive moments during their collegiate debuts on Aug. 29.

Edge Rusher Luke Wafle

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

The New Jersey five-star prospect first won over his USC coaches during spring football. Edge rusher Luke Wafle's work ethic carried over into fall camp.

The 6-6 defender impressed coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson enough to earn the start. Wafle returned the favor by showing the relentless penetration that turned him into a highly-coveted recruit for the Trojans. He pushed through two different Spartan blockers and nearly earned his safety of San José State quarterback Luke Weaver during the first quarter.

OMG USC fr Luke Wafle just bulldozed through two defenders to pressure the quarterback. Luke Wafle is just nasty 👀 pic.twitter.com/3yLTHGoKKg — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) August 29, 2026

Patterson plugged Wafle as a "Wide 9" defender, too, which was one of his top alignments during his illustrious prep career at Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey. The new defensive coordinator also allowed Wafle to attack out of a two-point stance during the second quarter.

Patterson managed to hand his towering freshman some brief rest. But Wafle blended his mix of power and fiery motor to win over USC fans right away.

Wide Receiver Trent Mosley

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Receiver Trent Mosley produced the most head-turning plays on the offensive side.

He launched his productive day outside of lining up at wide receiver, though. Mosley fielded an early first quarter punt and turned it into a 47-yard gain. That breakout play set the tone for what became an epic day of highlights from the Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic standout.

But he torched the Spartans from there, grabbing seven receptions for 118 yards through the first three quarters. He displayed his rare power in dragging this Spartans defender into the end zone late in the third quarter.

TOUCHDOWN Trent Mosley!! ✌🏼#USC leads San Jose State 35-3 with 2:26 left in 3rd Qtr @On3USC pic.twitter.com/DaBmbmsf4r — Scott Schrader (@SchraderOn3) August 29, 2026

Mosley showed similar power in this intermediate catch that saw him break one arm tackle like a running back running a blast up the middle. Mosley drew high praise during the rout of San José State, including from past Trojans star safety Su'a Cravens.

"When I saw Trent Mosley play at SM and in practice, I knew he was ready to contribute immediately! I’m telling you, he will be in the running for offensive freshman of the year," Cravens posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former NFL player turned On3 analyst George Wrightster III even dropped this prediction in watching Mosley go to work: The Trojans' new leading wide receiver even on a team that has Tanook Hines.

USC got a real on with 20 year old freshman Trent Mosley.



7 rec 118 yards 1 TD



He’s going to be a problem as he gets older.



He’s going to challenge Hines for WR1. pic.twitter.com/nRw4l9w4Yh — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) August 29, 2026

Tight End Mark Bowman

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Mark Bowman broke through as the starting tight end, joining Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt as the true freshman starters on the afternoon.

The past Mater Dei of Santa Ana standout showed flashes of his potential, including bringing his tenacity to the running game.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riley fed him underneath early on an eight-yard catch to set up USC's intermediate attack. But that play brought out this reaction from On3 analyst and former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker David Pollack.

"Had an SEC coach tell me he is the closest thing to Brock Bowers he has seen in recruiting. Mark Bowman. Get to know that name America!" Pollack posted.

Other Freshmen Who Earned Action for USC

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

Running backs Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston earned reps on the field. The former touched the football first to kickoff the game, racking up 22 yards on the opening return.

Fellow freshman Shahn Alston scored his first collegiate touchdown, scoring from one-yard out to make it 42-11 late in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Elbert Hill IV earned starter action to start the contest. Fellow defensive back Madden Riordan saw action too in originally cracking the two deep at two different spots.

Linebacker Talanoa Ili grabbed one tackle late in the fourth quarter. But USC fans who braved the temperatures got a deep glimpse of the future of Trojans football and received a big treat.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.