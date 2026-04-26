USC Trojans That Signed as Undrafted Free Agents After the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has come to a close with three USC Trojans having been selected: wide receiver Makai Lemon, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, and safety Kamari Ramsey.

In addition to these three, there have been six other USC players from the 2025 team to be signed to an NFL team by way of being an undrafted free agent. Here are all six of them and what respective teams they have each signed with.

Bishop Fitzgerald, safety - Tennessee Titans

Lake Mcree, tight end - Pittsburgh Steelers

Eric Gentry, linebacker - Cincinnati Bengals

Anthony Lucas, defensive lineman - Detroit Lions

DeCarlos Nicholson, cornerback - Cleveland Browns

Keeshawn Silver, defensive lineman - New Orleans Saints

Bishop Fitzgerald, Safety

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Bishop Fitzgerald is a 5-11, 201 pound safety that spent his final season in college in 2025 with the Trojans after previously playing for Coffeyvill from 2021-2022 and NC State from 2023-2024.

With USC, Fitzgerald played in 10 games, tallying 51 total tackles, five interceptions, three passes defended, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception retuned for a touchdown. He was named a Consensus All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

After going undrafted, Fitzgerald was signed by the Tennessee Titans.

Lake McRee, Tight End

Lake McRee is a 6-4, 250 pound tight end that spent his collegiate football playing career wit USC from 2021-2025. In his five seasons as a Trojan, McRee had 97 receptions for 1,154 yards and seven touchdowns.

McRee went undrafted and was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eric Gentry, Linebacker

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eric Gentry is a 6-6, 221 pound linebacker that played the final four of his five seasons in college football with USC from 2022-2025. Gentry was previously with Arizona State in 2021.

Gentry had bad injury luck in 2024 with USC, but came back strong in 2025. In this season, he had 76 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles. All of these were career highs for Gentry.

He went undrafted and was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anthony Lucas, Defensive End

Anthony Lucas is a 6-5, 256 pound defensive lineman that played for USC from 2022-2025. For his full USC career, Lucas had 63 total tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss.

He was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

DeCarlos Nicholson, Defensive Back

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) warms cup before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

DeCarlos Nicholson is a 6-3, 200 pound defensive back that played for three different schools in his collegiate football career that spanned from 2020-2025. He played for Mississippi Gulf Coast CC from 2020-2022, Mississippi State from 2022-2023, and then USC from 2024-2025.

Nicholson’s 2025 season was his best. He had 42 total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, four passes defended and one interception.

He was signed by the Cleveland Browns.

Keeshawn Silver, Defensive Lineman

Keeshawn Silver is a 6-5, 295 pound lineman that spent his career with the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kentucky Wildcats from 2021-2024 before transferring to USC for his final season of college football in 2025.

In 13 games played for the Trojans, Silver had 20 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Silver was signed by the New Orelans Saints.

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