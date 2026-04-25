The Best Remaining USC Prospects After Day 2 of NFL Draft

Following Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC Trojans have seen two players selected and are hoping to add more. In the first round, wide receiver Makai Lemon was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 20 overall, and in the third round, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 80 overall pick.

Heading into the final day of the NFL Draft, there are still a few solid USC prospects who could see their names called.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kamari Ramsey

After the conclusion of Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, one of the more interesting players still available is Trojan's safety, Kamari Ramsey. Throughout the process, it seemed that Ramsey had a great chance to be selected on Day 2, but now heads into Day 3 hoping to hear his name called earlier rather than later.

During his USC career, Ramsey was known as one of the more versatile players on the roster with his speed and ability to make tackles all over the field. In his two seasons with the Trojans, Ramsey totaled 87 tackles, two sacks, seven pass breakups, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

As a safety, Ramsey has showcased his ability to be reliable in coverage and provide support in the run game. With his build at 6-0 and 205 pounds, Ramsey has the opportunity to fit into almost any NFL defense based on his versatility in the secondary to play nickel corner and at safety.

With Ramsey still being available, his frame, versatility, and production could give him the chance to be one of the first safeties selected on Day 3.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas (6) attempts to sack Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Anthony Lucas

One of the more intriguing prospects yet to be selected for the Trojans is edge rusher Anthony Lucas. Standing at 6-5 and 285 pounds, Lucas has a frame that could translate very well to the NFL level.

With his size, Lucas can set the edge well in the run game and could potentially move inside in pass rush situations to take advantage of opposing guards with his speed and power.

The versatility that Lucas possesses is something that could be very tempting for NFL teams looking to add depth up front to improve their rush defense, in addition to adding another solid pass rusher.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bishop Fitzgerald

In the secondary, one of the better options left on the board is safety Bishop Fitzgerald, who has some of the best ball skills in this year’s draft.

In his 2025 campaign with the Trojans, Fitzgerald recorded five interceptions and three pass breakups, showcasing his ability to make plays on the ball consistently. Fitzgerald also brings great flexibility to play multiple positions throughout the secondary with his frame of 5-11 and 205 pounds.

During his time with USC, Fitzgerald was able to play his normal position of safety but also spent time in the slot as a nickel corner. That versatility, especially as a defensive back, has the potential to help Fitzgerald become one of the more desirable players on Day 3.

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