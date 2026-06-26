USC's Skill Positions Earn High Praise From College Football Analyst

The USC Trojans look to have one of the more explosive skill position units in the country in the fall, which could help coach Lincoln Riley and USC make the College Football Playoff.

In a recent ranking done by ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, the Trojans received a very favorable evaluation for the perimeter talent on the roster.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Duo

In McElroy’s ranking, he had USC’s skill position players as the 10th-best unit in the country. When talking about this unit, McElroy said, “(USC is) one of the more efficient offenses in the sport, with an offense that finds open receivers, because that’s literally what the system is designed to do.”

As McElroy talked about, Riley's offense does a great job of finding open receivers and giving these receivers opportunities to create explosive plays. The Trojans put that on display in 2025, especially with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who are now set to begin their career in the NFL.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon specifically was very dynamic as he won the Biletnikoff award, which is given to the nation’s best receiver. In Lemon’s 2025 campaign, he totaled 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns and was a very reliable option for quarterback Jayden Maiava.

However, with Lemon and Lane leaving, the Trojans do need players to step up, and the good news for USC is the fact that they could have the right players already on the roster, with returning wide receiver Tanook Hines and NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

Last season with USC, Hines was a solid third option behind Lemon and Lane, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. Standing at 6-0 and 195 pounds, Hines can line up across the offensive formation and give Maiava a great option underneath and over the top of the defense.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Anderson also has a great skill set and is a proven receiver after tallying 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns for NC State last season. With Anderson’s 6-2 and 195-pound frame, he is a player who could be one of Maiava’s favorite red zone targets with his ability to make contested catches against opposing defensive backs. Anderson has also put his speed on display and is a great option after the catch to create explosive plays.

The duo of Hines and Anderson could be exactly what the Trojans need to continue being a productive passing attack with several other weapons at Maiava’s disposal, as well, including wide receiver Zacharyus Williams and tight ends Mark Bowman and Tucker Ashcraft.

In the Big Ten, having several players who can create explosive plays is very valuable because it gives the ability for an offense to spread the ball around and cause defenses problems no matter what the defensive play call is.

With that in mind, USC could be in a great position to succeed, with Hines, Anderson, Williams, Bowman, and Ashcraft all being reliable weapons for Maiava that could help create one of the most dynamic passing offenses in the Big Ten and potentially in the country.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Big Ten Skill Position Groups

As far as other Big Ten programs to make this list, McElroy included Indiana at No. 8, Oregon at No. 3, and Ohio State at No. 1.

Each of these offenses has players who could completely break the game open. For Indiana, it is wide receiver Charlie Becker. Oregon has a variety of weapons, with wide receiver Dakorien Moore being one of the highlights. Lastly, Ohio State has one of the top players in the country in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Based on the weapons that these teams have, it is quite evident that USC’s new defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson, may have his hands full as the Trojans play Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State.

While it will be a tough road for USC’s defense, these games could also be a great opportunity for Maiava and the Trojans’ offense to prove that they can compete with the premier Big Ten programs and have consistent success.

As USC heads into the 2026 season, its offensive weapons could help the Trojans compete near the top of the Big Ten and potentially win a conference title in addition to making a College Football Playoff appearance.

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