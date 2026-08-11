USC Trojans' Blunt Expectation for Upcoming Season
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The USC Trojans are entering their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley. Riley has an overall record of 35-18 in Los Angeles, but USC has not yet qualified for the College Football Playoff or won a conference title.
Bleacher Report revealed a one-word expectation for each one of their top 25 teams ranked in college football this season. What did they say for USC?
USC's One Word Expectation for 2026: "Leap"
Bleacher Reports ranks USC No. 14 in their top 25 college football rankings for 2026. David Kenyon gave the word “leap” for USC’s one-word expectation for the 2026 season. This is pretty self explanatory.
USC fans have been waiting for years under Riley to take that next step as a program. Right now, they find themselves in a position where they are a perennial bowl team without real national title aspirations. USC is one of the most successful programs in college football history with numerous national championships, Heisman Trophy winners, and players that were great in the NFL.
However, it’s been decades since USC was considered a premier program that was in the running for national titles. Since 2009, USC has only won one conference title. They have also appeared in zero BCS Bowl games and are still searching for their first trip to the College Football Playoff.
The playoff is now entering it’s third season with 12 teams. From 2014-2023, the playoff only had four teams. With 12 spots open, there is a much better chance for a team like USC to make it in even if they slip up a few times during the regular season.
USC is coming off a 2025 season in which they finished with a 9-3 record in the regular season, earning a trip to the Alamo Bowl. Another season like this won’t cut it for USC fans. They’re ready to see their team finally take that leap forward and get in the playoff.
Since the playoff format was implemented in the 2014 season, there have been 27 different teams to make. Will USC finally be able to join that group?
The expectation is that they should. The schedule will not be an easy one as the Trojans are scheduled to face the top three teams in the Big Ten conference from last season: the Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oregon Ducks.
Indiana won the national title while Ohio State and Oregon both made it into the playoff. All three of these games will be tough ones for the Trojans. If they lose all three, there’s a very good chance they will miss out on the playoff again.
If USC wraps up a fifth season under Riley with another missed playoff, it would be interesting to see what types of changes would be made around the program. A lot of time and money has been invested into this football team with elite recruiting classes and a brand new team facility.
Will USC take that leap forward and make the playoff?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1