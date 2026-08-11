USC Trojans' Blunt Expectation for Upcoming Season

The USC Trojans are entering their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley. Riley has an overall record of 35-18 in Los Angeles, but USC has not yet qualified for the College Football Playoff or won a conference title.

Bleacher Report revealed a one-word expectation for each one of their top 25 teams ranked in college football this season. What did they say for USC?

USC's One Word Expectation for 2026: "Leap"

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Reports ranks USC No. 14 in their top 25 college football rankings for 2026. David Kenyon gave the word “leap” for USC’s one-word expectation for the 2026 season. This is pretty self explanatory.

USC fans have been waiting for years under Riley to take that next step as a program. Right now, they find themselves in a position where they are a perennial bowl team without real national title aspirations. USC is one of the most successful programs in college football history with numerous national championships, Heisman Trophy winners, and players that were great in the NFL.

However, it’s been decades since USC was considered a premier program that was in the running for national titles. Since 2009, USC has only won one conference title. They have also appeared in zero BCS Bowl games and are still searching for their first trip to the College Football Playoff.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The playoff is now entering it’s third season with 12 teams. From 2014-2023, the playoff only had four teams. With 12 spots open, there is a much better chance for a team like USC to make it in even if they slip up a few times during the regular season.

USC is coming off a 2025 season in which they finished with a 9-3 record in the regular season, earning a trip to the Alamo Bowl. Another season like this won’t cut it for USC fans. They’re ready to see their team finally take that leap forward and get in the playoff.

Since the playoff format was implemented in the 2014 season, there have been 27 different teams to make. Will USC finally be able to join that group?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The expectation is that they should. The schedule will not be an easy one as the Trojans are scheduled to face the top three teams in the Big Ten conference from last season: the Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oregon Ducks.

Indiana won the national title while Ohio State and Oregon both made it into the playoff. All three of these games will be tough ones for the Trojans. If they lose all three, there’s a very good chance they will miss out on the playoff again.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If USC wraps up a fifth season under Riley with another missed playoff, it would be interesting to see what types of changes would be made around the program. A lot of time and money has been invested into this football team with elite recruiting classes and a brand new team facility.

Will USC take that leap forward and make the playoff?

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