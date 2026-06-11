USC Star Jayden Maiava Snubbed From Recent Quarterback Projection

With the 2026 college football season quickly approaching, the top quarterbacks in the country are drawing attention for their potential at the top of the sport.

For the USC Trojans, quarterback Jayden Maiava is coming off a great season and could emerge as one of the top quarterbacks in the country if he can play to his potential. However, despite Maiava’s 2025 performance, it seems that some analysts still have questions for Maiava as he was left off a key list prior to next season.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Why Jayden Maiava Was Snubbed

Bleacher Report's David Kenyon projected the top quarterbacks in the country for 2026, which included eight quarterbacks, none of whom were Maiava. The quarterbacks on Kenyon's list include Georgia Gunner Stockton, Indiana’s Josh Hoover, Miami’s Darian Mensah, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss, Oregon’s Dante Moore, and Texas’s Arch Manning.

One of the more intriguing parts about this list is the fact that it includes two transfer quarterbacks who have to adapt to a new offensive system, while Maiava enters his third season with coach Lincoln Riley and has made improvements each season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In terms of Big Ten quarterbacks, according to this list, Maiava would be the fourth-best quarterback in the conference, which is interesting when considering he was ranked fifth in the nation in passing, as he recorded 3,711 passing yards and was the best mark in the Big Ten.

With questions surrounding Maiava, there is no doubt that he will have a chip on his shoulder to prove the critics wrong and potentially lead USC to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Why Jayden Maiava Can Prove The Critics Wrong

For Maiava to silence the doubters, he must play well in big games, and the good news for Maiava is that the Trojans have plenty of tests on the schedule that should enable him to do that.

On USC’s 2026 schedule, the Trojans match up with Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana, who are three of the top teams in the country and could have three of the top quarterbacks in the country as well. In these three games, the quarterback battles could play a significant role in how the games play out.

For Maiava, he has the benefit of playing against Moore and Sayin at home when USC takes on Oregon and Ohio State, respectively, which should give him a lot of confidence and could help the Trojans pull out crucial victories. However, USC does have to travel on the road to take on Hoover and Indiana.

Maiava could also prove the doubters wrong by once again being one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the country as he led the nation in QBR in 2025 with a rating of 91.2. For a passing game, efficiency is critical, especially in a conference like the Big Ten that has some of the top defenses in the country.

Not only did Maiava lead the nation in QBR last season, but his mark was also one of the more impressive in college football history, as his 91.2 QBR ranks No. 18 since the stat started being recorded in 2004. To be one of the more efficient quarterbacks in recent college football history is no accident.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout Maiva’s career at USC, Riley has helped him continue to develop as a passer, culminating in Maiva’s impressive 2025 season. Last season, Maiava also had great weapons on the perimeter in wide receivers Maki Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, in addition to tight end Lake McRee, who have all left USC for the NFL.

While Maiava and the Trojans have lost several key weapons from last season, USC could be in a good position to have solid skill players on the perimeter with the continued development of wide receivers Tanook Hines and Zachryus Williams, in addition to bringing in wide receiver Terrell Anderson and tight end Tucker Ashcraft through the transfer portal. The Trojans are also bringing in freshman tight end Mark Bowman, who could also become a great target for Maiava.

As Maiava prepares his 2026 campaign, his ability to play well in USC’s biggest games and continue to build chemistry with his weapons could help him to silence the critics and potentially become one of the more productive and impactful quarterbacks in the country.

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