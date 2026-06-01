USC's Star Freshmen Turning Heads After Spring Practice

While Oregon is believed to make to make a deep postseason run with new additions to their offense and Ohio State continues to find gems at the wide receiver position, USC stands out among Big Ten programs who have gone all-in on this season.

USC Trojans All-In on 2026 Season

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s 2026 recruiting class consisted of 32 players built of nine top-100 players, four five-star recruits, 19 four-star recruits, including 20 home-grown players from California. The historic class earned the Trojans the No. 1 ranked class in the nation and in the conference.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer reported that four freshmen in particular have stood out for USC and could compete for starting jobs: tight end Mark Bowman, wide receiver Trent Mosley, linebacker Talanoa IIi and safety Madden Riordan

Bowman, a Colorado native, played at Mater Dei. He finished his high school career with honors such as 2024 MaxPreps California All-State First Team, the 2024 All-CIF Southern Section Team, 2024 All-Trinity League First Team and finished with a total of 922 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The five-star talent reclassified and chose to forgo his senior year to join the Trojans in the spring.

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Mosley, coming out of Santa Margarita Catholic, was a four-star recruit and was rated as the No. 22 player in California by ESPN, No. 27 by 247Sports and No. 34 by Rivals. He finished his high school career with 3,430 yards and 28 touchdowns. His agility, quickness and ability to separate from defenders at the slot would make him a timely replacement for Makai Lemon.

Ili, a four-star recruit, graduated a semester early so that he could join the Trojans in the spring. He split his high school career at Kahuku High School (Hawaii) and Orange Lutheran (Calif.). Ili recorded a total of 199 tackles (38 tackles for loss, 88 solo), eight sacks and seven forced fumbles. Ili also played nickel, edge and all three backer positions his senior year at Kahuku, making him highly valuable in the Trojans’ revamped defense.

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

Riordan, the three-star recruit from Sierra Canyon, will be bringing something that USC’s secondary has been lacking – length, versatility, reliable open-field tackling and ball hawk. During his senior year, Riordan recorded 32 total tackles, three for loss, four interceptions and seven pass breakups while playing cornerback and safety.

True freshmen, with various rankings and stars out of California, competing for starting jobs is a testament to Lincoln Riley's new recruiting tactics. During his first two seasons at Southern Cal, Riley relied heavily on the portal or former Oklahoma commits. By 2024-2025, the Trojans re-established USC's grip on the state, bringing in blue chip talent across the board.

The Trojans' Revamped Defense

Since Riley came to USC, the offense has been ranked as one of the best in the nation. From 2022-2023, the unit finished top-five in points and total yards and was ranked No. 13 overall in 2024. This past season, the Trojans were No. 6 in total yards per game (465.9) and No. 12 in scoring (35.8 points per game).

While the offense was sprinting, the defense was more than a few steps behind. From 2022-2023, the defense would be nationally ranked in the 100's in scoring and total defense. Since the end 2024 season, the Trojans had lost a total of 10 one-score games.

Then under former defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, the Trojans defense ranked within the top-60 nationally from 2024-2025, which many considered to be a massive upgrade compared to the 2023 season. In 2025, the unit was ranked No. 47 overall in total defense (348.8 yards allowed per game), No. 47 in scoring (22.4 points), No. 61 in rushing (145.4 yards) and No. 46 in passing (203.3 yards).

Tackling, scheme and physicality were all improving under Lynn but following the 2025 season, he joined his alma mater, Penn State, as their new defensive coordinator.

Oct 20, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (left) and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speak before the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In an effort to keep the defense trending in the right direction, Riley brought in former Big 12 rival and TCU legend Gary Patterson. Patterson’s innovative 4-2-5 defense led the nation in total defense five times during his 24-year tenure at TCU (2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, and 2010).

According to Hummer and Zenitz, one underrated addition to the defensive staff is special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler. Ekeler has been coaching for 23 years at Power Four programs. Last season at Nebraska, the Cornhusker special teams unit blocked three field goals and two punts, did not allow any blocked punts or field goals, ranked No. 12 in kick return defense and No. 13 in yards per kick return nationally.

From recruiting, an electric offense and tough-nosed defense, this USC team is one of the more complete rosters and staffs fans have seen in years.

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