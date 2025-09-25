USC Trojans Surging After Visit With Elite Four-Star Shooting Guard Recruit
The USC Trojans are looking to build out their 2027 recruiting class with some of the top talent in the cycle. After signing the No. 8 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle, USC coach Eric Musselman has the Trojans' trending upwards on the recruiting trail.
One of the top recruits in the 2027 cycle, four-star forward Gabe Nesmith, has began ramping up his recruiting process with his junior season right around the corner. The Trojans are among the many teams that have been courting the four-star recruit.
Trojans Working Early
Nesmith spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and said that the Trojans have been making significant headway after hosting him on a visit. Musselman and the Trojans were early to the party when they offered Nesmith over a year ago in Aug. 2024. They were among his first offers and have been in the picture for his commitment ever since.
“I like the campus, I like how they’re trying to make pros right now. They’re trying to change the narrative that USC is just a good school to go to. It’s just cool to be out there and I like that they’re trying to make pros right now," Nesmith told Rivals. "I like Coach (Eric) Musselman. I like the way he coaches his players and rides for his players, too.”
The No. 5 small forward and No. 13 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Nesmith is among the best in the country in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He's the top ranked player from Georgia and figures to jump into the contention for being a top 10 player in the country if he has a strong junior season.
Who's In The Picture
Although it is extremely early in the process, Nesmith holds five offers, all coming from high-major programs. USC is duking it out with South Carolina, Arizona State, Washington, and Kansas for the highly-touted prospect.
In addition to the Trojans, Kansas is also a program that is expected to make a serious run for the small forward. The Jayhawks have only offered 11 prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle with Nesmith being one of them.
MORE: Why USC's Top Linebacker Recruit Could Be Future Face of Trojans' Defense
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Quietly Escaping Hot Seat Allegations with Trojans
MORE: Caleb Williams Returns To USC Heisman Form In NFL Leading Stat
More Targets in 2027 Cycle
USC has slowly, but surely been reaching out to more and more 2027 recruits.
Four-star shooting guard Gene Roebuck is one of the top in-state targets for USC. Roebuck is ranked as the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 40 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings . He holds 12 offers including Kansas, Washington, UCLA, and TCU.
Nesmith's teammate at Overtime Elite, four-star small forward Javon Bardwell also holds an offer from USC. He is ranked as the No. 9 small forward and No. 26 player in the country. Bardwell has nine offers with USC, Kansas, and Texas all interested in the four-star recruit.