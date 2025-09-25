All Trojans

USC Trojans Surging After Visit With Elite Four-Star Shooting Guard Recruit

The USC Trojans are looking to begin their 2027 recruiting class with a bang as they try to reel in four-star shooting guard Gabe Nesmith. One of the top recruits in the 2027 cycle, Nesmith has taken only one visit so far and that was at USC.

Gabriel Duarte

Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are looking to build out their 2027 recruiting class with some of the top talent in the cycle. After signing the No. 8 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle, USC coach Eric Musselman has the Trojans' trending upwards on the recruiting trail.

One of the top recruits in the 2027 cycle, four-star forward Gabe Nesmith, has began ramping up his recruiting process with his junior season right around the corner. The Trojans are among the many teams that have been courting the four-star recruit.

Trojans Working Early

USC trojans Eric Musselman college basketball Recruiting Transfer Kansas Jayhawks Gabe Nesmith Gene Roebuck Javon Bardwell
Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nesmith spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and said that the Trojans have been making significant headway after hosting him on a visit. Musselman and the Trojans were early to the party when they offered Nesmith over a year ago in Aug. 2024. They were among his first offers and have been in the picture for his commitment ever since.

“I like the campus, I like how they’re trying to make pros right now. They’re trying to change the narrative that USC is just a good school to go to. It’s just cool to be out there and I like that they’re trying to make pros right now," Nesmith told Rivals. "I like Coach (Eric) Musselman. I like the way he coaches his players and rides for his players, too.”

The No. 5 small forward and No. 13 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Nesmith is among the best in the country in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He's the top ranked player from Georgia and figures to jump into the contention for being a top 10 player in the country if he has a strong junior season.

Who's In The Picture

USC trojans Eric Musselman college basketball Recruiting Transfer Kansas Jayhawks Gabe Nesmith Gene Roebuck Javon Bardwell
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Although it is extremely early in the process, Nesmith holds five offers, all coming from high-major programs. USC is duking it out with South Carolina, Arizona State, Washington, and Kansas for the highly-touted prospect.

In addition to the Trojans, Kansas is also a program that is expected to make a serious run for the small forward. The Jayhawks have only offered 11 prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle with Nesmith being one of them.


More Targets in 2027 Cycle

USC trojans Eric Musselman college basketball Recruiting Transfer Kansas Jayhawks Gabe Nesmith Gene Roebuck Javon Bardwell
Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has slowly, but surely been reaching out to more and more 2027 recruits.

Four-star shooting guard Gene Roebuck is one of the top in-state targets for USC. Roebuck is ranked as the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 40 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings . He holds 12 offers including Kansas, Washington, UCLA, and TCU.

Nesmith's teammate at Overtime Elite, four-star small forward Javon Bardwell also holds an offer from USC. He is ranked as the No. 9 small forward and No. 26 player in the country. Bardwell has nine offers with USC, Kansas, and Texas all interested in the four-star recruit.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

