What USC Basketball's Recent Success Means for Trojans

The No. 24 USC Trojans men’s basketball team will look to keep its undefeated streak alive on Saturday when it faces the Washington Huskies in a "black out" at the Galen Center. USC has seen great success to start its second season under coach Eric Musselman, as the Trojans are 8-0 and have the potential to accomplish more.

How USC Is Trying To Boost Attendance At Basketball Games

For Saturday's conference opener against the Huskies, the Trojans will be giving out a free black USC “Big Ten Time Basketball” t-shirt to the first 1,000 students to attend. Since taking over as coach for the Trojans last season, Musselman has brought energy and spark back to USC’s program.

This latest giveaway is just another reason for the excitement surrounding the Trojans program under Musselman and the effort to increase student attendance for basketball games at the Galen Center. USC has gotten off to its best start to a season since starting 13-0 in 2021-22.

Why USC's Strong Start To the Season Could Boost Attendance

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Southern California Trojans leave the court after beating the Oregon Ducks 82-76 at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Recently, USC’s men’s basketball program has rarely experienced high attendance at the Galen Center. The strong start to the 2025-26 season, however, and the direction the program seems to be heading under Musselman could change that.

USC is making efforts to increase attendance at the Galen Center, which has included the men's basketball team visiting fraternity houses with donuts to encourage students to go to games.

Musselman has a proven track record of leading college basketball programs to a successful season in his second year. In his two previous coaching appearances at Nevada and Arkansas, Musselman led both programs to the NCAA Tournament. Musselman aims to lead USC to its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since the 202-23 season with a potential for more.

Top Performers For USC This Season

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) reacts after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Several notable transfer additions have highlighted the Trojans' successful start to the season, which has included winning the Maui Invitational for the first time in school history. Auburn transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara has brought his experience of playing for a Final Four team to the Trojans, and it has paid off in a major way.

Baker-Mazara has scored in double figures in every game this season for the Trojans and was named Maui Invitational MVP for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament. Fresh off their success in the Maui Invitational, USC opened Big Ten play with an 82-77 win over the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday in Eugene.

In the win, Baker-Mazara guided the Trojans to a hard-fought victory, leading the team in scoring with 25 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. Baker-Mazara was also dominant on the defensive end as his three steals were crucial in the close win against Oregon.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While he hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury in the Trojans' 83-81 Maui Invitational semifinal win over Seton Hall, Rodney Rice has also had a crucial role to start the season for USC. The Maryland transfer guard is second on the team in scoring, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

Rice and Baker-Mazara, when both at full strength, have the opportunity to make USC one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten this season. If USC continues to build off its hot start, then energy and attendance surrounding the basketball program will continue to grow heading into the heat of Big Ten play.

