A USC Transfer Earns MVP In Trojans' Historic Maui Invitational Win Over ASU
The USC Trojans men's basketball team captured its first Maui Invitational title in program history on Wednesday, as they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 88-75. With the win, the Trojans improve to 7-0, their best start since the 2021-22 season, when they began 13-0.
Chad-Baker Mazara Shines For USC In Maui Invitational Championship Win
Auburn transfer forward Chad-Baker Mazara was incredible not only in the championship win for the Trojans, but also throughout the Maui Invitational. Baker-Mazara led the Trojans in scoring with 23 points, four assists, three rebounds, and one steal on 9-of-16 shooting, which included knocking down four three-pointers.
Baker-Mazara, who was a key contributor to Auburn's 2025 Final Four team, has been a leader for the Trojans to start the season, and his performance in the Maui Invitational proved that. Baker-Mazara has scored in double figures in every game this season for the Trojans, averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Baker-Mazara also won the Maui Invitational with Auburn last season and is the first player in college basketball history to win the tournament in two consecutive years.
Following USC's leading scorer, Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice's shoulder injury in the 83-81 win over the Seton Hall Pirates, Baker-Mazara showed true leadership, stepping up for the Trojans and leading them offensively.
For his performance in the Maui Invitational, Baker-Mazara was awarded the MVP for the tournament. With the Trojans exiting Hawaii with an undefeated record and a Maui Invitational title, Baker-Mazara will continue to have an impact on USC's team as the season progresses.
Top USC Transfers Step Up In Maui Invitational Tournament
In addition to Baker-Mazara's dominant performance in the Maui Invitational Championship game, Samford transfer Jaden Brownell had arguably the best performance of his USC career, scoring 16 points and grabbing one rebound on 6-of-11 shooting off the bench.
This performance was huge for Brownell's confidence as he was given an extended role in the win over Arizona State, after seeing limited game action in the previous four games. Brownell looks to continue to be a valuable option off the bench moving forward for USC.
Two other transfer additions for USC scored in double figures, including Utah transfer forward Ezra Ausar and former Virginia forward Jacob Cofie, who combined for 25 points in the Maui Invitational Championship win over Arizona State.
Ausar had an impressive showing at the Maui Invitational, which included leading USC in scoring in the semifinal win over Seton Hall with 25 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.
What Maui Invitational Win Means For USC?
After an up-and-down 2024-25 season that featured a 17-18 overall record and a 7-13 finish in Big Ten conference play, winning the Maui Invitational is a huge step in the right direction for USC's basketball program in its second year under Eric Musselman.
In his second season at his previous coaching stops, which included Nevada and Arkansas, Musselman thrived, leading those programs to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. With a 7-0 start and an impressive showing at the Maui Invitational, Musselman looks to lead USC to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2023 and potential for more.
As the Trojans take their Maui Invitational title back to Los Angeles, it'll be interesting to see if they are ranked in the AP Top 25 on Monday or at least have some receiving votes. With the talent that Musselman added this offseason and how they have performed through seven games into the season, USC could be one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten.
The Trojans will next open up Big Ten conference play on the road against the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Dec. 2. The tip-off from Matthew Knight Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FS1.